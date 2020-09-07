Weather

The annual State Fair weather quiz with Mark Seeley is on

Gary Eichten and Mark Seeley
St. Paul
A crowd of people at the fair.
A crowd packs onto the street on the opening day of the Minnesota State Fair in August 2019.
Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2019

The annual State Fair weather quiz with Mark Seeley is an MPR News tradition. Retired University of Minnesota meteorologist and climatologist Mark Seeley and MPR News guest host Gary Eichten bring the 2020 pandemic edition to your radio at 11 a.m. on Labor Day.

This is the 24th anniversary for the quiz, which comes as many of us have been watching the weather from home since the start of the pandemic earlier this spring. With the 2020 Minnesota State Fair canceled, MPR News will keep the tradition alive on the radio.

Call 651-227-6000 with your questions about the weather during the live show, and Seeley and Eichten will quiz you in return.

The full quiz will be posted here on Monday afternoon.

