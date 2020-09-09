Frost advisories include the Twin Cities Thursday morning
Freeze warnings along the I-35 corridor into northeast Minnesota
Here we go Minnesota.
The first frost and freeze warnings of the fall season are up for parts of Minnesota overnight into Thursday morning.
Freeze warnings are posted from near Hinckley along the Interstate 35 corridor north into most of northeast Minnesota including the Iron Range and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Including the cities of Isabella, Hibbing, Hill City, Aitkin, Duluth, Pine City, Hinckley, Superior, and Grantsburg
847 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas and Burnett Counties. In Minnesota, Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermillion area, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake, Big Sandy Lake, East Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost advisories include Twin Cities
Frost advisories cover much of Minnesota including the Twin Cities metro area. The inner Twin Cities urban metro core will likely escape a killing frost Thursday morning as temperatures hover above the freezing mark.
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls, Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Granite Falls, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Shakopee, Hastings, Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, River Falls, Menomonie, and Chippewa Falls
1158 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.