Twin Cities' improv pioneer Dudley Riggs dies at 88

Comedian and improv pioneer Dudley Riggs died Tuesday. He was 88.

Riggs is known as the leader of Brave New Workshop, whose comedians have included Louie Anderson, Daily Show founder Lizz Winstead and former U.S. Sen. Al Franken.

Riggs founded the Instant Theatre Company in 1958, which later became the Brave New Workshop.

His stepdaughter Ann Sheffels said Riggs started in show business with his family's circus act.

"When he was very small, he would come out in a wagon pulled by a bear, and just be a tiny child in this little wagon,” Sheffels recalled.

Riggs left the circus after surviving a fall from a trapeze.

On opening Day of the All-American Circus, Dudley Riggs is spotting his father on the bars, with Punch Jacobs at right. Courtesy of Dudley Riggs and the University of Minnesota Press file

In a 2017 interview with MPR News, Riggs said while an improv comedy show wasn’t “a popular idea” within the traditional theater community decades ago, he believed the art form was legitimate.

“At the University of Minnesota, I had frequent disputes as to whether or not what I was doing was really shameful and sinful because this is the 50s, and it showed a lack of respect for the great literature and the great playwrights,” he told MPR News. "We're not doing Shakespeare, we're not doing Chekhov, we're not doing Ibsen. We're doing something that's contemporary, something that's based on real events, real-time, right now, not hoping for it to be idolized in some fashion."

A memorial service for Riggs is being planned for later this year.