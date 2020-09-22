Arts and Culture

Twin Cities' improv pioneer Dudley Riggs dies at 88

MPR News Staff
Dudley Riggs inside Minnesota Public Radio
Comedian and improv pioneer Dudley Riggs, who founded the Instant Theatre Company in 1958 died Tuesday. He was 88.
Evan Frost | MPR News 2017

Share

Comedian and improv pioneer Dudley Riggs died Tuesday. He was 88.

Riggs is known as the leader of Brave New Workshop, whose comedians have included Louie Anderson, Daily Show founder Lizz Winstead and former U.S. Sen. Al Franken.

Riggs founded the Instant Theatre Company in 1958, which later became the Brave New Workshop.

His stepdaughter Ann Sheffels said Riggs started in show business with his family's circus act.

"When he was very small, he would come out in a wagon pulled by a bear, and just be a tiny child in this little wagon,” Sheffels recalled.

Riggs left the circus after surviving a fall from a trapeze.

Dudley Riggs, spotting his father on the bars,
On opening Day of the All-American Circus, Dudley Riggs is spotting his father on the bars, with Punch Jacobs at right.
Courtesy of Dudley Riggs and the University of Minnesota Press file

In a 2017 interview with MPR News, Riggs said while an improv comedy show wasn’t “a popular idea” within the traditional theater community decades ago, he believed the art form was legitimate.

“At the University of Minnesota, I had frequent disputes as to whether or not what I was doing was really shameful and sinful because this is the 50s, and it showed a lack of respect for the great literature and the great playwrights,” he told MPR News. "We're not doing Shakespeare, we're not doing Chekhov, we're not doing Ibsen. We're doing something that's contemporary, something that's based on real events, real-time, right now, not hoping for it to be idolized in some fashion."

A memorial service for Riggs is being planned for later this year.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More