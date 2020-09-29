Morning Edition

View from the dorms at the University of Minnesota: It's 'kind of a ghost town'

Cathy Wurzer
People walk away from a building under hazy skies.
Students and families move into dorms at the University of Minnesota under smoky skies in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Evan Frost | MPR News file

Share

Like so many parts of life right now, we’ve heard a lot about college in terms of the numbers — case numbers. Campuses around the country, including in Minnesota, have seen cases spike as many students return. 

What gets less attention is the day-to-day student experience — what it’s like navigating classes and social interactions under strict social distancing guidelines.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota first-year student Ella Kooyer about the first couple weeks on campus.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More