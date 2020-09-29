Like so many parts of life right now, we’ve heard a lot about college in terms of the numbers — case numbers. Campuses around the country, including in Minnesota, have seen cases spike as many students return.

What gets less attention is the day-to-day student experience — what it’s like navigating classes and social interactions under strict social distancing guidelines.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota first-year student Ella Kooyer about the first couple weeks on campus.