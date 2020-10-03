Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Trump eclipses the data

President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis on Friday reaffirmed a message the state’s public health leaders have been hammering at for weeks: The pandemic is far from over.

Minnesota’s Health Department confirmed nearly 1,200 more COVID-19 cases, driven largely by high testing levels. Deaths tied to the disease stayed in double digits for a third consecutive day, the first time that’s happened since mid-June.

The test positivity rate — a closely watched metric — remained below 5 percent, the threshold that raises the concern of health officials. Still, the trend of active confirmed cases remained at record levels.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

2,059 deaths

101,366 positive cases, 90,492 off isolation

2,055,888 tests, 1,447,050 people tested

4.6 percent seven-day average test positivity rate

Friday’s numbers came a day after Minnesota passed 100,000 total cases of the disease and days after the state passed 2,000 confirmed deaths in the pandemic.

In light of President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, state officials on Friday also warned that people who attended the president’s Minnesota events this week may be infectious without knowing it.

They noted that community spread in St. Louis County, where Trump spoke to a Duluth rally, was high before the president’s visit.

They urged anyone with a connection to the president’s visit to get tested “right away” if they have symptoms and consider it even without symptoms, adding that anyone who was in direct contact with Trump or known COVID-19 cases needs to quarantine.

‘Escalating roller coaster effect’

Minnesota public health leaders say outbreaks are being driven now largely by formal and informal get-togethers among friends, families and co-workers who are not staying vigilant against the disease.

The state is starting to see the surge officials expected from Labor Day weekend gatherings, sporting events and college student meetups before the start of fall semester, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, told reporters Wednesday.

“It’s a function of what happened at the beginning of September … but sort of the ongoing ripple effect of community transmission we’ve seen all summer,” she said.

Analysts are seeing higher numbers even on days of the week with typically low case counts. The highs and lows are both rising. “That escalating roller coaster effect is definitely in place, and we’re concerned about the activity that we’re continuing to see,” she added.

Ehresmann on Wednesday also called on Minnesotans to get a flu shot, noting that public health authorities are concerned about a one-two punch of COVID-19 and flu outbreaks this fall and through the winter.

The state order in the spring that shut down retail stores, salons and indoor dining at restaurants because of COVID-19 also helped squelch the spring flu season, she noted. With bars, eateries and other retail operations partially reopened now to indoor business, officials are uneasy about what might happen now.

Worries continue around college students, kids

People in their 20s make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 23,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 13,500 infections among people ages 20-24.

The numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about young adults as spreaders of the virus.

While less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations and that spread could hamper attempts to reopen campuses completely to in-person teaching.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 9,600 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With many schools in Minnesota attempting to teach in-person, officials say they are especially concerned about the rising numbers of teens becoming infected and how that could affect decisions to keep school buildings open.

The Health Department on Friday identified seven school buildings in Minnesota with five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in those buildings while infectious during a two-week reporting period.

The schools are: Brainerd High School, Albert Lea High School, Isanti Middle School; Fairmont Junior/Senior High School, Martin Luther High School and St. Paul Lutheran School in Martin County; and Hinckley Elementary School.

The fact that only seven schools have five or more such cases is “very positive,” Ehresmann told reporters Friday. “We’re not seeing large outbreaks at all associated with a school setting.”

Ehresmann said that the agency had reports of 2,805 COVID-19 cases in the pandemic associated with colleges and universities with nine people needing to be in the hospital and three needing intensive care.

The numbers for colleges or K-12 schools don’t necessarily mean that the disease spread happened in school buildings, only that people were infectious while in a school building, she added.

Surges seen in southern, central Minnesota

Regionally, southern and central Minnesota have driven much of the recent increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state. Northern Minnesota is also on the upswing.

In southwestern Minnesota, at least 75 cases have been traced to a late-August wedding in Lyon County that officials have previously described as the state’s largest single social spreader event.

Thirty-nine cases have now been traced to a Martin County funeral, with one person hospitalized.

Southeastern Minnesota, specifically Winona, has been another hot spot as students return to college at Winona State and other schools. The problem has been compounded by similar outbreaks nearby across the Mississippi River at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Developments around the state

Walz mulls regional easing of restaurant, business curbs

Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday he may be open to easing limits on the number of people allowed in businesses, including restaurants, in parts of the state where the pandemic appears to be well-controlled.

Walz pointed to schools as a good example of organizations adapting to the changing COVID-19 environment.

After meeting with small business owners in Stillwater, Walz brought up the idea of regional capacity restrictions.

"It's possible, yes, and I don't want to put that out there and create news where there's not news,” he said. The governor noted that it's difficult to discuss easing restrictions at a time of exploding numbers of new cases in Minnesota.

Still, he said the option should be on the table at some point. "I think that is one of the strategies that we're giving a hard look to."

— Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

‘No reason to doubt’ health workers who say they felt threatened

State officials last week said a fact-finding team with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was threatened in mid-September by residents of Eitzen, in far southeastern Minnesota, as the workers attempted to survey residents on COVID-19.

The state Health Department said the team reported their car was blocked in and they were confronted by several people — one of them allegedly armed. Eitzen’s mayor later responded saying the account was not accurate and that a city official and two other residents responded to concerns about people going door to door in an unmarked car with California plates.

The mayor said no one was threatened and no gun was present.

Asked about the discrepancy, Dan Huff, an assistant Minnesota health commissioner, stood by his department’s description.

The agency has “no reason to doubt the details of their reports,” Huff said of the CDC workers, noting that Eitzen and other incidents in Minnesota were serious enough that the CDC decided to pull its team from the state.

— MPR News Staff

Virus spread shifts the school guidance map

The evolving COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota continues to change school reopening recommendations around the state.

The most recent batch of recommendations, released Sept. 17, cover cases from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5 — a period that happened to see a late-August spike in new COVID-19 cases.

The result? A full 25 counties saw their COVID-19 case counts slip past one of the Health Department’s thresholds, changing their recommendation toward more distance learning for more students.

In the most recent update, six counties are recommended to have all students do full-time distance learning: Blue Earth, Lyon, Stevens, Waseca, Winona and Yellow Medicine counties. All but Waseca County were previously recommended to allow at least some in-person learning.

Not every county got worse. Eleven counties saw their case rates improve compared to last week’s results, and saw their recommendation shift to more in-person learning.

Overall, 24 largely rural counties have a recommendation of in-person for all students.

A formula produced by the Health Department generates the guidance for districts to help decide whether to have in-person learning, distance learning, or a mix, based on the rate of COVID-19 cases in that district’s county over a two-week period.

These recommendations are only considered the starting point for school districts, which make their own learning plans in cooperation with the Health Department.

New COVID-19 cases, by the date the sample was taken, over the two-week period used for school reopening guidance.

Minnesota’s yo-yoing COVID-19 case numbers in recent weeks have meant some drastic swings in school districts’ safe learning recommendations, but state health officials say they’re taking the data irregularities into account when working with schools to set learning plans.

Because Minnesota’s calculation uses weeks-old data and calculates cases by the day a person got tested rather than the day the tests were reported, this update is not affected by recent reporting delays caused by the Labor Day weekend.

— David H. Montgomery | MPR News

