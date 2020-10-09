Man pleads guilty to murder for Stillwater prison guard’s death

A man charged with beating a correctional officer to death at the Stillwater state prison more than two years ago pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Friday.

Edward Muhammad Johnson. Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP

A Washington County judge sentenced Edward Muhammad Johnson, 44, to life in prison without the possibility of release.

On July 18, 2018, Johnson was working in the metal shop at the state prison in Stillwater, when he struck correctional officer Joseph Gomm multiple times in the head with a hammer.

Gomm, 45, was the first corrections officer killed in the line of duty in the state prison system's history.

During a virtual hearing before District Court Judge Ellen L. Maas, Johnson waived his right to a jury trial and agreed to plead guilty to one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Two other charges — first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree assault — were dismissed. Johnson will not pay any fines or restitution.

Johnson said he struck Gomm twice in the head with the hammer, but declined to make any other statement. Gomm died of blunt-force injuries to his head.

An attorney for the Gomm family said they decided to waive their right to give a victim impact statement.

At the time of the attack, Johnson was serving a prison sentence for the 2002 stabbing death of a woman with whom he was living.

Last year, a court determined that he was competent to stand trial for Gomm’s death.