Bob McDonald, iconic local basketball coach, dies at 87

By Mesabi Daily News

Bob McDonald, a local icon and hall of fame basketball coach from Chisholm, died Wednesday morning, according to John Millea, a spokesperson for the Minnesota State High School League. He was 87.

McDonald, who retired in 2014 after 53 years of coaching after winning more games than any coach in Minnesota sports history, compiling a record of 1,012-428 at McGregor, Barnum and Chisholm.

His time at Chisholm included three state titles and 11 state tournament appearances.

In 2017, Chisholm dedicated its basketball court to the city's hometown legend.

McDonald had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Millea on Twitter, but it is unclear if the virus played a factor in his death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

