October Tsnownami shatters snowfall records

Our unusually cold and strong October low-pressure storm dumped heavy snow on much of Minnesota as expected Tuesday.

It also shattered some early-season snowfall records.

Many spots around central and southern Minnesota will likely set all-time records for the heaviest, earliest snowfall of the snow season.

Intense snowburst

One amazing feature of this storm is the intense snowburst that rolled through the Twin Cities late Tuesday afternoon.

Doppler radar picked up the bright yellows indicative of higher reflectivity. Heavy wet water-rimmed snowflakes produce bright returns on radar. This burst produced snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Many locations from St. Cloud through southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities picked up more than 6 inches of snow. Check the latest snowfall totals here.