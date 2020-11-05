Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm calls the state’s current COVID-19 surge “disheartening and alarming,” and she’s bracing Minnesotans for more bad days ahead.

“It feels like we’re losing ground,” she told reporters Wednesday as she compared the rampant spread cutting through Minnesota and its neighbor states to a wildfire. “We’re falling behind the rapid spread of this virus.”

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

2,530 deaths (31 new)

160,923 positive cases,136,457 off isolation

2,949,591 tests, 1,919,612 people tested (about 34 percent of the population)

12.3 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent concerning)

She again implored Minnesotans to take more responsibility to stem the spread by wearing masks in public gathering spaces, socially distancing and staying home if you don’t feel well.

But it’s clear from the data those pleas are not being heard like they need to be.

The Health Department Wednesday reported 3,844 newly confirmed or probable cases of the disease — a new one-day high, breaking the prior record set Tuesday following a succession of new highs in the past week.

Some 900 people are in Minnesota hospital beds now due to COVID-19, with more than 200 needing intensive care, both near record highs; 31 more people died.

The seven-day average now is over 3,000 newly reported cases per day, twice what it was two weeks ago. Minnesotans should brace themselves to see 4,000 cases a day in the near future, Malcolm told reporters.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the state is so high that Gov. Tim Walz asked for federal support, including additional medical personnel, for hospitals and long-term care facilities.

“Minnesota’s case counts are on the rise, which means the need for staffing support will continue to increase,” Walz wrote in a Wednesday letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency according to his office. “Securing this additional staffing support, in addition to extending the current staffing support on the ground in Minnesota, would significantly assist our state during this tenuous time.”

Walz requested 10 additional medical professionals to help hospitals and long-term care facilities with staffing shortages.

“We are very concerned about the number of staff that potentially are getting exposed out in our communities,” said Dr. Rahul Koranne, the president and CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association. “And if the community spread continues to go up, we are concerned about our ability to continue to provide care to non-COVID patients.”

Koranne said the percent of COVID-19 patients in ICUs in the state has increased from about 13 percent of all ICU patients at the beginning of October to 18 percent. The percentage of patients who have COVID-19 in non-ICU hospital beds has gone from about 4 percent a month ago to nearly 10 percent.

Casual gatherings driving spread

The latest numbers continue to show rampant spread across Minnesota, not limited to just one region or demographic group. like earlier in the pandemic.

It’s being driven now by Minnesotans’ informal gatherings and get-togethers with family and friends where it’s spread unknowingly by people who have the virus but do not have symptoms, officials say.

Wednesday’s data showed another record of active confirmed cases, more than 20,000.

Hospital capacity is tight as cases grow. Intensive care beds in the Twin Cities metro are now at about 98 percent capacity; statewide, it’s a little less, state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said Wednesday.

‘Minnesota is in a bad spot’

The overall numbers continue to paint a troubling picture of a rapidly worsening pandemic in Minnesota.

Caseloads have skyrocketed over the past few weeks, bringing a surge of hospitalizations and deaths.

State authorities had worried that late summer and early fall gatherings, sporting events and informal get-togethers would drive an October surge as Minnesotans let down their guard against the virus. That happened, and it’s now spilling into November.

“Minnesota is in a bad spot … and it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Ehresmann told reporters Monday as she implored Minnesotans to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance and take other measures to stem the spread.

The state’s positive test rate trend is running at 12.3 percent over the past week, nearly three times higher than a month ago.

While more testing is uncovering more cases, “it’s not the testing that’s the problem,” Ehresmann said. “It’s the sheer fact that we have so much virus circulating in our state.”

Caseloads rising across age groups

New cases are up dramatically over the past month in all age groups.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 34,000 since the pandemic began, including 18,999 among people ages 20-24.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 13,500 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Those numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about teens and young adults as spreaders of the virus.

While less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations. It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Virus surges along Minnesota’s western border

Regionally, central and northern Minnesota have driven much of the recent increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state.

Newly reported cases have been highest in northwestern Minnesota. Cases are surging currently in the Dakotas. North Dakota and South Dakota have the country’s worst per-capita spread rates.

Comparing COVID-19 In Minnesota and its neighbors in Upper Midwest

Collectively, rural areas of Minnesota continue to report the most new COVID-19 cases.

Northern Minnesota, once the region least affected by the disease, has also seen its caseload grow dramatically in recent weeks.

Latino, Indigenous cases jump

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths.

That’s especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent. They, along with Black Minnesotans are also being hospitalized and moved to intensive care units at higher rates than the overall population.

Similar trends hold true for Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

October data also show newly confirmed cases accelerating among Latino people in Minnesota.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, particularly for undocumented immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

‘Incredibly high level of community spread’

Minnesota’s problems are multiplying amid record outbreaks among its neighbors to the east and west. An explosion of cases that turned October into one of Minnesota’s worst months in the pandemic is spilling over into November.

Health investigators, she added, are increasingly finding people with COVID-19 reluctant to provide details that would help trace the disease’s path. “This just accelerates the spread that were seeing even more,” she said.

“If we’re wondering what somebody else is going to do to fix this COVID problem, we’re missing the point,” Malcolm said Monday.

The rampant spread is being driven now by the “thousands of seemingly small decisions” Minnesotans make daily to meet and gather with others without wearing masks, socially distancing or taking other steps to stem the spread, Malcolm told reporters last week.

She reiterated that Monday, noting that cases among health care workers are growing rapidly. They’re getting exposed in the community and bringing it into their health care workplaces.

“It’s not just one or two big notable events that’s causing this incredibly high level of community spread. It's a happy hour with a couple of friends, brunch on the weekends. It’s the weddings,” Malcolm said of the casual interactions now creating big problems. “These are the scenarios driving spread."

Worried you might have been exposed to COVID-19? Here’s what to do

Developments around the state

Officials urge COVID precautions during deer opener

With Minnesota’s deer hunting season set to open Saturday, state health officials are urging hunters to take precautions against contracting or spreading COVID-19.

“If you're hunting with people outside your immediate household, please mask up while indoors,” including inside buildings at deer camps, “and keep a distance of 6 feet all times inside and out,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said Wednesday.

She urged hunters to stay home if they don’t feel well.

— MPR News Staff

MN opens saliva testing sites to Wisconsinites

As COVID-19 cases surge to the east, Gov. Tim Walz has opened saliva testing sites in St. Paul, Winona and Duluth to people living in Wisconsin, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Minnesota is investing at least $14 million of its federal CARES Act funding into saliva coronavirus testing, a process developed at Rutgers University and marketed by Vault Health.

Public health officials say it's a relatively easy and fast way to test more people for the virus.

Some of the Minnesota's CARES Act funding will go to covering the cost of the test, and Minnesota is working out an agreement to make sure Wisconsin covers the cost of the test for its residents.

— Catharine Richert | MPR News

