New charges announced in ‘Boogaloo Bois’ case in Minneapolis

A superseding indictment announced Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota alleges Michael Solomon of New Brighton, Minn., and Benjamin Teeter of Hampstead, N.C., illegally possessed machine guns and promised to provide other fully automatic weapons to members of Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Michael Solomon, 30, of New Brighton (left) and Benjamin Teeter, 22, of Hampstead, N.C. (right). Courtesy of Sherburne County

Prosecutors say Solomon and Teeter told undercover FBI employees posing as members of Hamas they could provide parts designed to make firearms untraceable and fully automatic.

They also allege the two men illegally sold gunfire suppressors to the FBI employees and what’s called a “drop in auto sear” or DIAS, which can turn a semi-automatic rifle into a machine gun.

“Solomon and Teeter believed the suppressors and the DIAS would be used by Hamas overseas to attack Israeli and U.S soldiers,” states the indictment. “Under federal law, suppressors must be registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.”

In September, the men were charged with attempting to provide material support to a terrorist group. Their trial is scheduled to begin in December.

Solomon and Teeter will be arraigned on the new charges at a later date.