Federal authorities have charged a Texas man with alleged ties to the violent “Boogaloo Bois” anti-government extremist movement in connection with violence in Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd.

A screenshot from a video of a man shooting into Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct on May 28, 2020. Federal prosecutors believe the man is Ivan Harrison Hunter. Courtesy of the complain affidavit

A federal criminal complaint alleges Ivan Harrison Hunter, 26, of Boerne, Texas, was identified as the person in a May 28 video shooting 13 rounds from an “AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle” into the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building.

The precinct had been overrun at that point by protesters after police officers withdrew from the building.

Hunter faces one count of participating in a riot. He made an initial appearance Thursday before a judge in Texas.

According to the complaint, after returning to Texas, Hunter posted statements on social media describing the violence he allegedly took part in while in Minneapolis.

He was arrested as a passenger in a traffic stop on June 3 in Austin, Texas. Police allegedly found “six loaded magazines for an AK-47 style assault rifle affixed to a tactical vest he was wearing” along with three semi-automatic rifles and loaded pistols, authorities said.

After the traffic stop, the U.S. Justice Department said agents became aware of Hunter’s “online affiliation with Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo,” who was charged with the May 29 killing of a Federal Protective Service Officer in Oakland, Calif.

In September, federal prosecutors charged two alleged “Boogaloo Bois” members, including a Minnesotan, for trying to conspire with an international terror group as part of a plan to “use violence against the police, other government officials and government property as part of their desire to overthrow the government,” according to the Justice Department.

Those men were allegedly on the scene during the civil unrest in the Twin Cities after Floyd was killed with witnesses telling the FBI the pair were heavily armed.