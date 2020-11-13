The Minneapolis City Council is expected to vote later Friday on a proposal to add emergency staffing to the city’s Police Department. A hearing on the issue earlier this week turned contentious.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he needs the help of officers from outside law enforcement agencies to deal with rising violence. But many city councilors have been pushing for aggressive police reform since the death of George Floyd in May, and they said the chief isn’t working with them.

Reporter Brandt Williams has been following this, and joined Cathy Wurzer to run down the latest.