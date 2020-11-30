Latest on COVID-19 in MN: More than 200 deaths reported over holiday weekend

Minnesota health officials reported more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases and 203 deaths over the long holiday weekend.

That included a single-day record of 101 deaths from COVID-19 — deaths reported to state officials last Wednesday, and included in Friday’s update from the Department of Health.

“This is a sad development, but it is not a surprising development,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement released Friday. “For weeks we have been sounding the alarm about the dramatic growth in COVID-19 cases. We know that more cases leads to more hospitalizations and deaths, and (Friday’s) news reinforces that tragic pattern.”

"We must redouble our efforts to protect each other — especially those who are at higher risk of developing severe illness," Malcolm said. "Every public activity now is more risky than it was even a few weeks ago, so the best way to slow this spread is for people to stay home and away from gatherings with those outside of our immediate household."

When you do have to leave home, Malcolm said, the familiar health guidelines remain the same: "Staying 6 feet apart from others, wearing your mask over your nose and mouth, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate."

Elsewhere in the data there were some encouraging trends. Averaged over the past week, the test positivity rate continues to fall. It’s now at 10.2 percent — a significant drop from earlier in the month, though still well above the 5 percent threshold that state officials have said is cause for concern.

The seven-day average number of active cases in the state each day has fallen from more than 48,000 on Nov. 21 to about 45,400 on Sunday — though that figure was only about 15,700 at the start of the month.

The deaths reported Sunday included 29 residents of long-term care facilities, and 28 people who lived in private homes. The overall pandemic death toll in Minnesota now stands at 3,578, with a confirmed COVID-19 case total of more than 312,000.

Hospitalizations remain near record highs.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

3,578 deaths (57 new in Sunday’s update)

312,969 positive cases (8,953 new); 265,223 off isolation

4.2 million tests, 2.5 million people tested (about 42 percent of the population)

10.2 percent seven-day testing rate (officials find 5 percent concerning)

Health authorities remain concerned about another possible hospitalization jump in a few weeks following Thanksgiving holiday gatherings where family members and friends without symptoms may have unknowingly spread the virus.

Caseloads spread across age groups

New cases have been climbing over the past month among all age groups.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 60,000 since the pandemic began, including nearly 33,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 24,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

The numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about teens and young adults as spreaders of the virus.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.

It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Walz said recently the state has data showing infection rates rising around bar and restaurant activity after 9 p.m. among young adults, noting that people who have the virus but don’t have symptoms may be unwittingly spreading it.

Virus surges across rural Minnesota

Regionally, central and northern Minnesota have driven much of the recent increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state.

The fastest growing outbreaks remain largely along the state’s western border with the Dakotas, where the virus is spreading unchecked. But new cases are rising everywhere in Minnesota.

Collectively, rural areas continue to report the most new COVID-19 cases per capita.

Latino cases climb

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Similar trends hold true for Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Cases among all races and ethnicities continue to rise, although currently the growth is slowest among Black Minnesotans, who reported the most new COVID-19 cases per capita for much of the spring and summer.

Developments around the state

Inmate at Rush City prison dies after testing positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Department of Corrections reported Sunday that the 57-year-old man died late Saturday at a St. Paul hospital. It's the fifth COVID-related death of a Minnesota state prison inmate during the pandemic — and the first from the Rush City facility.

The man’s name has not been released.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this man,” Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said in a news release. “The level of community spread of COVID-19 makes our extensive efforts to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the state’s correctional facilities that much more challenging. We are committed to continuing our aggressive testing and spread mitigation efforts."

Officials said Sunday that the Rush City prison has 49 inmates and 21 staff members with active COVID-19 cases. More than 150 other inmates at the facility have tested positive and recovered, according to data on the department's website. The facility houses about 900 inmates.

Two inmates from other prison facilities are in critical condition and being treated on ventilators at hospitals due to COVID-19, the department said Sunday. Several Department of Corrections employees also are hospitalized.

The department said it has "conducted comprehensive testing of all incarcerated people and staff in our facilities," and taken other steps to prevent and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The University of Minnesota football program announced Saturday evening that 15 more people with the team have tested positive for COVID-19.

That includes eight athletes and seven staff members. It brings the total number of football players and staff who've tested positive since Nov. 19 to 40 — 20 athletes and 20 staff members.

The football program paused all team-related activities last week, including canceling Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.

Minnesota is scheduled to host Northwestern Dec. 5. Gophers officials said they'll give an update on the team's status on Tuesday.

U to research COVID-19 outbreaks and immigrants

A new research center at the University of Minnesota will focus on control of the COVID-19 outbreaks in immigrant communities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the U of M a $5 million grant to set up the National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants and Migrants. It will work with local health departments to train providers on culturally appropriate care.

Shailey Prasad, a professor of medicine who is leading the center, said evidence shows that the virus has disproportionately affected communities of color. Many, he said, "are essential workers like farm workers or food processing plant employees and have challenges to maintain social distancing, for example, or maybe challenges in accessing health care.”

The center plans to identify barriers and help with mitigation.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

