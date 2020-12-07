Former Gov. Mark Dayton announces marriage

Former DFL Gov. Mark Dayton announced on social media Sunday night he's newly married. He posted a picture of himself and his bride, a former campaign aide, on Facebook.

Dayton said he wed Ana Orke, now Ana Dayton, who worked on his 2010 election campaign. He said they'd lost touch but met again several years ago.

Dayton was single for the last two decades.

Dayton noted that his wife is 32 years old, 41 years his junior

He said they were surprised by their mutual feelings for each other, despite the gap in their ages, but that “as we grew to know each other, we realized that the love binding us is far deeper and more meaningful than the years that separate us.”

Dayton described Ana Dayton as “smart, compassionate, tough, funny and impossibly good at Scrabble!”