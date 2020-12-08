Tell us something good about 2020

It's been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. Nine months into the devastating pandemic, COVID-19 shows no signs of going away, while a bitter election season exposed just how divided Americans are politically.

But amid all the heartbreak and animosity this year, there have also been glimmers of hope and joy.

Some families welcomed quppies (as in quarantine pups) and quittens (the kitten version), while others perfected the art of breadmaking. Some Minnesotans made beautiful music, while others baked LovELY cakes. Sidewalk chalk art brightened up our neighborhoods while birthdays got the parades they deserve.

So tell us: What brought you joy this year? Don't overthink it — just remember that often, the littlest things can bring the most joy.

Your response may be used for a possible MPR News story.