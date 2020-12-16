Minnesota elementary schools can reopen Jan. 18

Gov. Tim Walz is giving elementary schools across the state the green light to reopen Jan. 18 if they adopt a number of strategies to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement Wednesday is a departure from Walz’ earlier plans, which required K-12 districts to rely on county-level data and consultations with local health officials regarding the level of virus transmission in their communities.

With the loosened restrictions, every early childhood program and grade school in Minnesota can choose to resume in-person or hybrid learning models as long as they implement safety measures, regardless of county case rates. The precautions include regular COVID-19 testing of staff and requiring them to wear a face shield and mask.

“The desire to get those children back in the classroom is so intense,” said Walz, a former school teacher.

The governor is not requiring schools to open, however. Local school districts will make that decision, and parents can still opt for full-time distance learning.

When announcing the new plan, Walz cited research showing the youngest children are less susceptible to the most devastating effects of COVID-19.

Schools that want to transition students to in-person or hybrid learning will be required to implement a rolling start, with the littlest learners going back into the classroom first. For example, a district may decide to allow K-2 students into school buildings January 18 to 29. The following two weeks, Feb. 1 to 15, the schools can also reopen their doors to grades 3 through 5.

Some highlights of the new plan include:

A COVID-19 testing program that gives staff the option to test for the virus every other week

Three feet of physical distancing or more is strongly recommended for full-time in-person learning

Students will need to mask up during physical activities that take place inside, including gym class or during indoor recess.

School staff must wear face masks and face shields at all times.

“This plan prioritizes the health, well-being, and education of our students, while taking precautions to protect the teachers and staff who care for them, so we can begin to help them make up for lost time,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in a statement. “The best place for our students to learn is in the classroom. For our youngest learners, in-person learning is critical for their health and development in both the short and long term.”

But for state Republican leaders, the phased-in return of students to the classroom isn’t coming soon enough.

“The science and data are clear: kids need to be back in school now and it will be safe. Being out of school has done great harm to our kids and every day they are not in school it gets worse,” said Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, who is the incoming chair of the Senate education committee. “The governor's proposal includes only K-6 and it could take nearly two months to execute.”