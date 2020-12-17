Ask a Bookseller: Let’s talk about money

Chuck Neal of Chapters Bookstore in Miami, Okla., recommended a nonfiction title on a ubiquitous topic this week: “Money: the True Story of a Made-up Thing,” by Jacob Goldstein.

"Money: The True Story of a Made-Up Thing" by Jacob Goldstein. Courtesy of publisher

You might recognize Goldstein as the co-host of NPR’s Planet Money. Neal called it “a quick read: concise and easy to understand” that covers a vast history, ranging from the earliest coins to digital currency like bitcoin.

The underlying theme, according to Neal, is a five letter word: trust. It’s the solid foundation for every monetary form, one that is hard-won and easily lost.

