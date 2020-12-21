Great solstice conjunction: Clear viewing for parts of Minnesota

Parts of Minnesota and the Upper Midwest will see a rare planetary alignment Monday night. The great conjunction of 2020 is here.

Jupiter and Saturn will practically kiss in the southwest sky just after sunset. The two planets will be just .1-degree apart. That’s the closest nighttime sky alignment in about 800 years since the two planets met in 1226.

NASA explains.

Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star” is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating on the night of Dec. 21. The planets regularly appear to pass each other in the solar system, with the positions of Jupiter and Saturn being aligned in the sky about once every 20 years. What makes this year’s spectacle so rare, then? It’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will for 2020, allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness this “great conjunction.” The closest alignment will appear just a tenth of a degree apart and last for a few days. On the 21st, they will appear so close that a pinkie finger at arm’s length will easily cover both planets in the sky. The planets will be easy to see with the unaided eye by looking toward the southwest just after sunset. From our vantage point on Earth the huge gas giants will appear very close together, but they will remain hundreds of millions of miles apart in space. And while the conjunction is happening on the same day as the winter solstice, the timing is merely a coincidence, based on the orbits of the planets and the tilt of the Earth.

Clear skies in southwest Minnesota

Parts of Minnesota will see mostly clear skies Monday evening. Clouds are breaking up across southwest Minnesota, and parts of northern Minnesota. The clear edge of the stratus cloud deck has been eroding near the southwest Twin Cities Monday. So parts of the Twin Cities may even sneak a peek at the two planets in the southwest sky this evening.

GOES-16 visible satellite loop Monday shows clear skies in southwest and parts of northern Minnesota. NOAA via COD Weather Lab

Look southwest

If skies are clear in your location, head outside just after sunset. Find a spot with a clear view of the southwest horizon. Jupiter and Saturn will appear as one bright star to the naked eye low in the southwest sky above the horizon.

The great conjunction of 2020. NASA

With binoculars or a telescope you will be able to see some of Jupiter’s moons.

The puzzling, fascinating surface of Jupiter icy moon Europa looms large in this newly-reprocessed [sic] color view, made from images taken by NASA Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990s. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute

More viewing chances

If you miss the show Monday, there’s another chance for partly cloudy skies Tuesday night. Jupiter and Saturn will move slowly apart, so you will still be able to see them in close proximity for the next few weeks.