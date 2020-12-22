4 to 8-plus inches and rising: Rapidly evolving snowfall situation for Twin Cities

Here’s a brief update on projected snowfall totals for Wednesday’s inbound storm.

Warnings and advisories Twin Cities National Weather Service

The afternoon (18Z) forecast model runs have been boosting projected snowfall totals for the greater Twin Cities area. NOAA’s 18Z NAM 3 km model run now cranks out around 8 inches for the Twin Cities.

NOAA NAM model snowfall output by Thursday NOAA via pivotal weather

The 18Z GFS model is off the charts, painting a blanket of double-digit snowfall across the Twin Cities area into Wisconsin.

NOAA 18Z GFS snowfall output by Thursday NOAA via pivotal weather

Keep in mind the 18Z forecast model runs can be among the least reliable. But the trend of a more potent system with heavier snowfall totals for the Twin Cities area seems clear. I’m leaning toward 4 inches to 8-plus inches snowfall totals now for the Twin Cities, and that projection could go higher based on new forecast models later Tuesday night.

I’ll post an update as the late evening forecast models come in around 10 p.m.