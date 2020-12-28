Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Encouraging signs as new year approaches

Minnesota enters the last week of 2020 carrying a heavy burden of more than 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 5,100 deaths from the disease.

But as a new year approaches, there are signs of hope. Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will continue this week across the state, with vaccinations ramping up for residents and staff at Minnesota's long-term care facilities. They're next in line after thousands of health-care workers in the state have received their first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in the past couple weeks.

And there’s continued improvement in some of the key metrics used to track the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The average numbers of new cases and hospital admissions each day over the past week in Minnesota are at their lowest levels in nearly two months. The average number of deaths each day in the state is trending downward, too — though it remains alarmingly high, at more than 50 a day.

Averaged over the past week, the test positivity rate in Minnesota has dropped to about 4.7 percent — below the 5 percent threshold state officials have cited as a threshold in making policy decisions. That’s the lowest it’s been since the first week of October.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics; Sunday’s update included two days’ worth of data because of reporting delays over the Christmas holiday:

5,107 deaths (40 reported Sunday)

409,061 positive cases (2,534 new reported Sunday), with 388,919 off isolation (95 percent)

5.5 million tests, 2.9 million people tested (about 51 percent of the population)

4.7 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent concerning)

The number of active, confirmed cases in Minnesota dropped below 15,000 on Sunday — down from more than 50,000 at its peak in November, and the lowest it’s been since late October.

All the recent encouraging trends will be carefully monitored in the coming days and weeks for any signs of a negative turn in the wake of the end-of-year holidays.

Going into the holidays, state officials applauded the improving picture on caseloads and hospitalizations but warned that the situation remained tenuous — and could be jeopardized if people weren’t vigilant about pandemic precautions.

Caseloads spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 78,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 41,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 31,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.

It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

New cases ebb across Minnesota

Central and western Minnesota drove much of the increase in new cases over the past two months, while Hennepin and Ramsey counties showed some of the slowest case growth in the state.

Cases continue to fall statewide, but still haven’t dipped down to their levels before the state’s COVID-19 surge that hit in November and early December. Controlling for testing volume, the case positivity rate is falling in almost every county in Minnesota. Even the state’s most populous, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, have had a positivity rate below 5 percent over the past week.

After a spike in confirmed cases through much of November and early December, all regions of the state have seen new case numbers fall.

Hot spots continue to pop up in rural counties relative to their population.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts ease from their peak a few weeks ago, the data shows people of color continue to be hit hardest.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Developments around the state

Walz extends pay cut for himself and his chief of staff

Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday he’s adding six months to a 10 percent pay cut that he and his chief of staff are taking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Walz imposed a pay cut for himself and agency commissioners to save the state money and show solidarity with people struggling due to restrictions he imposed. Those were set to expire next week.

A new executive order leaves the 10 percent pay cut in place for only two people: Walz and chief of staff Chris Schmitter. Walz earns $127,000 a year; Schmitter makes about $140,000. The Cabinet-level pay will return to prior levels.

Walz said agency heads are working longer hours to manage the pandemic. Minnesota’s budget situation has also improved.

Walz also signed an executive order allowing out-of-state pharmacists to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine because of staffing strains among Minnesota pharmacists.

— Brian Bakst | MPR News

