Today: Walz to ease restrictions on indoor dining

Gov. Tim Walz plans to announce the next phase of Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday.

The governor will announce a rollback of restrictions on indoor dining, according to a spokesperson. Minnesota’s current COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on indoor, sit-down service at bars and restaurants, run through late Sunday.

In announcing the changes, Walz cited lower coronavirus test positivity rates than when the restrictions were imposed. The state’s hospitals, he said, are under less dire strain. He said he personally would feel comfortable eating at a restaurant once indoor table service is allowed to resume.

Walz will announce the next steps during a live address at 2 p.m. Wednesday. MPR News will carry the address live on the air, online and on Facebook Live.

In an interview over the weekend with MPR News, Walz cautioned that a return to normal operations for the hospitality industry, with full bars and restaurants, without any masks or restrictions, is still a way off.

The governor said he fears there will be another uptick in cases in February, given previous patterns of infection and social activity.

In December, Walz loosened restrictions on social gatherings and allowed for gyms and fitness centers to reopen — with new rules — after they had been closed for a month. He kept curbs on bars and restaurants in place through the end-of-year holidays.

Venues that offer indoor activities, like movie theaters, concert halls and museums, were also ordered to remain closed.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

The coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, coughs and sneezes, similar to the way the flu can spread.