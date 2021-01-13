Researchers writing in the New England Journal of Medicine say so-called less-lethal weapons that police used during the George Floyd protests in the Twin Cities caused a variety of injuries and are not appropriate for crowd control under United Nations guidelines.

Researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School and HCMC combed through thousands of medical records at two hospital systems and found 89 people who'd suffered some sort of injury from projectiles or chemical irritants.

A summary of the findings in a letter to the editor says seven of the patients needed surgery, 10 sustained eye trauma, and 16 suffered traumatic brain injuries.

The team says 87 percent of the injuries were mild but a substantial number of patients were hurt seriously after being hit in the head, neck and face.

Several protesters and a freelance photographer sued the Minneapolis police department last year after losing eyes to law enforcement projectiles.