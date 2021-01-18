Latest on COVID-19 in MN: New pilot vaccination program; most key metrics moving in right direction

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a pilot program Monday to begin COVID-19 vaccinations of Minnesotans age 65 and older at community vaccination sites across the state. The program also includes plans for the distribution of vaccines for child care and school staff.

A memo from the state health department's director of infectious disease says Gov. Walz plans to open nine community vaccination sites around the state.

It doesn't detail locations, but says there will be a focus on underserved and low-income communities. The state will also offer vaccine to a limited number of child care workers, as well as school staff, with a focus on Pre-K, elementary age and special education staff that provide in-person instruction.

The memo says information about signups and locations will be available Tuesday.

Minnesota added another 77 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 2,900 additional cases over the weekend.

But most key metrics continue to move in an encouraging direction — with some dropping to levels not seen since last fall.

Over the past week, Minnesota has been averaging about 1,421 new cases each day. That's down from 2,307 one week ago and more than 3,100 a month ago — and it's the lowest that number has been since Oct. 15.

The state is averaging about 31 deaths a day over the past week, the lowest that number has been since Nov. 10. The average test positivity rate is now just below 4.6 percent.

One metric going the opposite direction, at least for the past few days, is the average number of new COVID-related hospital admissions each day. Averaged over the past week, it’s been ticking upward, to about 86 a day. Despite the recent rise, that number is still lower than a week ago.

The weekend’s COVID numbers come as nearly 185,000 Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. State health officials said Sunday that 35,800 people in Minnesota have received both doses.

That’s from about 517,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that have been shipped to Minnesota so far, including the federal program for long-term care facility vaccinations.

State officials are working on plans to expand vaccinations to more people — though as of last week they were left scrambling after federal officials said they did not have an expected stockpile of vaccine doses to share with states and support that expansion.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

5,927 deaths (40 new)

446,380 positive cases (1,364 new), 427,468 off isolation (about 96 percent)

6.2 million tests, 3.1 million people tested (about 55 percent of the population)

4.6 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent or more concerning)

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 85,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 45,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 34,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

It’s of particular concern because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

What to do If you test positive for the coronavirus this winter

A relatively small bump in new cases has been happening across the state.

Hot spots continue to pop up in rural counties relative to their population.

Worried you might have been exposed to COVID-19? Here’s what to do

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts ease from their late November, early December peaks, the data shows people of color continue to be hit hardest.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

'I don't wish this to anybody' How COVID is disproportionately hitting Minnesota’s Latino community

Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Developments around the state

Inflammatory illness tied to COVID ID’d in 56 MN kids

A worrisome inflammatory condition believed to be related to COVID-19 has surfaced in 56 Minnesota children since the pandemic began, state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said Thursday.

While the condition, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, has been deadly in New York, the Minnesota children affected have all survived, although some have required intensive care.

Minnesota is seeing more cases now than last fall, Lynfield told reporters.

While the count is small — 56 out of more than 72,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in children ages 19 and younger — the inflammatory condition has disproportionately hit children of color harder. Sixty percent of the Minnesota cases identified were Black or Latino children, Lynfield said.

— MPR News Staff

Top headlines

65 or older? What you need to know about the vaccine: The state says health care providers are now allowed to vaccinate people 65 and older, and those who have underlying health conditions — if they have extra doses. The announcement appears to be the first step in following new federal guidance on who should be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Drug overdoses spike, stretching help even further: When all the data is in, 2020 is likely to be the deadliest year in American history for drug overdoses. Preliminary federal and state numbers show that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for people who use drugs to stay alive and healthy. It's also taxing the advocates and organizations who work to keep them safe.

Minn. lawmakers to Walz — where are the shots? Minnesota legislators are pressing state officials to speed up Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccinations. Gov. Tim Walz says kinks in the federally managed distribution system are the main holdup.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.