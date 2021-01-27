Expired driver's licenses, IDs should be renewed soon, Minnesota officials say

A COVID-19-related extension for Minnesota driver's license renewals is ending soon.

Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation last year that extended the expiration date for many driver's licenses and ID cards to March 31.

It affects around 300,000 people whose licenses would have expired between March 13, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.

The Department of Public Safety says state law does not allow for additional extensions, so people should plan to renew soon.

Standard Minnesota licenses and ID cards can be renewed online as long as name, address, signature or license number changes are not required. Minnesotans with Real ID or enhanced driver's licenses must renew in person.