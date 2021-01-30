Carjacking suspect dies in encounter with sheriff's deputy near Duluth

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a suspect in a carjacking was killed in an encounter with a sheriff's deputy on Friday night in St. Louis County.

Authorities say it started just before 6 p.m. when a woman and her 16-year-old son were carjacked at gunpoint outside a Super One grocery store at Pike Lake, along U.S. Highway 53 northwest of Duluth.

After traveling about 6 miles, the two victims were able to escape from the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Saginaw Union Station, at the corner of U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 194.

The victims called for help while the male suspect fled on foot into a wooded area.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies and a K-9 unit tracked the suspect, and at least one deputy "used deadly force."

A news release from the sheriff's office did not provide further details about the encounter, though officials did tell the Duluth News Tribune that shots were fired. Undersheriff Dave Phillips "said the suspect brandished a handgun, and it's not yet clear whether he was killed by a bullet from his own gun or by officers' fire," the newspaper reported.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether squad or body cameras captured any of the incident.

Deputies and the two victims were not physically injured, the sheriff's office said.

The incident comes less than two months after St. Louis County deputies fatally shot 19-year-old Estavon Dominic Elioff on the Iron Range, after he allegedly fled from authorities investigating a report of shoplifting.

The BCA handled that investigation. The Mesabi Tribune said the BCA reported that the deputies involved in the Dec. 5 shooting were not wearing body cameras, and there were no other witnesses. The Tribune reported earlier this month that the BCA had completed its investigation into the incident, and turned over its findings to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office to review.