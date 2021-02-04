Clash deepens over Chauvin trial security aid

Gov. Tim Walz hit a major roadblock Thursday in his request to set up a $35 million special account to pay for security costs ahead of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death.

Republicans who control the Senate said they would not provide money beforehand and signaled they would push cost burdens to Minneapolis instead. They argue that city leaders haven’t done enough to keep a strong police force in place.

“We don’t believe that we need to advance funds for something that may or may not happen,” said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake. He added, “I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion that people will riot.”

The Walz administration, with the support of a House DFL majority, is trying to establish the safety fund to ensure communities that send in reinforcements will be repaid.

In making the budget request and calling for swift passage, Walz said lack of guaranteed repayment could make some local departments hesitant to offer help.

“We need to make sure people are safe to do the lawful, legal and the moral things people want to do while making sure we are prepared for those who come to cause harm, pain, disruption, riot, whatever they may do,” Walz said Wednesday.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington has said that the state might avert the type of riots that followed Floyd’s death if an ample law enforcement presence is marshaled around Chauvin’s trial, which is set to begin in March. He said hundreds of officers are being enlisted for the assignment.

The GOP alternative to the Walz proposal would leverage the existing local government aid fund by subtracting the cost of mutual police and fire aid from the city that receives the help and sending it to the contributing agencies. That would happen if the bills aren’t paid voluntarily and in a timely fashion.

“Minneapolis needs to pay their bills,” Gazelka said. “There’s just no excuse for not doing that.”

It’s not clear if Minneapolis will formally make the request for help during the trials of officers charged with murdering Floyd last May. Hennepin County and multiple state agencies are in on the security planning.

That matters because the receiving entity is on the hook for much of the cost.

Mayor Jacob Frey’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment..

In December, Gazelka and multiple Republican senators asked Walz to step in to make sure bills from last summer’s unrest got paid.

“Minnesotans expect our state government to prevent a repeat of this summer’s rioting, and the Minnesota Senate stands ready to work with you on this urgent matter,” the letter said.

Gazelka declined to say Thursday whether he was asking for state assistance toward any outstanding 2020 bills.