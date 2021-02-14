Temperatures tumble into 30s, 40s below zero across northern Minnesota

Temperatures dropped into the 40s below zero in parts of northern Minnesota on Sunday morning, and Duluth set a daily record low temperature.

The National Weather Service reported a morning low of 41 below zero at Ash Lake and 40 below at Crane Lake.

Wind chill readings included 56 below at Ash Lake and 54 below at French River.

The Duluth airport's Sunday morning low of at least 26 below zero broke the previous Feb. 14 record low of 24 below, which had been reached four times — in 1875, 1879, 1949 and 1970.

The frigid conditions on Sunday came as a prolonged arctic outbreak continued in the state — and a day after a weather station east of Ely reported a low of 50 below.

Forecast details MPR Weather's Updraft blog

Duluth and other locations around Minnesota may break another record on Sunday — the lowest maximum temperature recorded on Feb. 14. Temperatures are forecast to remain well below zero across the state.

Wind chill warnings and advisories are in effect for Minnesota through Monday. Find more forecast information on the Updraft blog.

Other low temperature reports from Sunday morning included:

38 below zero - Lancaster

37 below zero - Effie

36 below zero - Bigfork

35 below zero - Fosston, Emily

34 below zero - Cotton, Sea Gull Lake

33 below zero - International Falls, Cook

32 below zero - Park Rapids, Ely, Deer River

31 below zero - Bagley, Roseau, Gonvick, Waskish

30 below zero - Northome, Isabella, Kabetogama, Ottertail

29 below zero - Mahnomen, Bemidji, Hallock, Thief River Falls, Orr, Littlefork

28 below zero - Walker, Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Pine River, Cass Lake, Frazee, New York Mills, Argyle

27 below zero - Cloquet, Longville, Hill City, Wadena, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls

26 below zero - Duluth airport, Hermantown, Aurora, Hibbing, Grand Marais airport, Staples, Benson

25 below zero - Brainerd, Eveleth, Sebeka, Rush City

24 below zero - Moose Lake, Hinckley, Esko, Appleton, Cambridge, Glenwood, Long Prairie, Princeton

23 below zero - St. Cloud

22 below zero - Moorhead, Little Falls, Montevideo, Paynesville

21 below zero - Redwood Falls

20 below zero - Two Harbors, Duluth harbor, Litchfield, Madison, Olivia, Mora, Willmar

19 below zero - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Mankato, Fairmont, Hutchinson

18 below zero - Albert Lea, Blaine, Faribault, Red Wing, New Ulm, Rochester