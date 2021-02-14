Minnesota

Temperatures tumble into 30s, 40s below zero across northern Minnesota

Andrew Krueger
Temperatures dropped into the 40s below zero in parts of northern Minnesota on Sunday morning, and Duluth set a daily record low temperature.

The National Weather Service reported a morning low of 41 below zero at Ash Lake and 40 below at Crane Lake.

Wind chill readings included 56 below at Ash Lake and 54 below at French River.

The Duluth airport's Sunday morning low of at least 26 below zero broke the previous Feb. 14 record low of 24 below, which had been reached four times — in 1875, 1879, 1949 and 1970.

The frigid conditions on Sunday came as a prolonged arctic outbreak continued in the state — and a day after a weather station east of Ely reported a low of 50 below.

Duluth and other locations around Minnesota may break another record on Sunday — the lowest maximum temperature recorded on Feb. 14. Temperatures are forecast to remain well below zero across the state.

Wind chill warnings and advisories are in effect for Minnesota through Monday. Find more forecast information on the Updraft blog.

Other low temperature reports from Sunday morning included:

  • 38 below zero - Lancaster

  • 37 below zero - Effie

  • 36 below zero - Bigfork

  • 35 below zero - Fosston, Emily

  • 34 below zero - Cotton, Sea Gull Lake

  • 33 below zero - International Falls, Cook

  • 32 below zero - Park Rapids, Ely, Deer River

  • 31 below zero - Bagley, Roseau, Gonvick, Waskish

  • 30 below zero - Northome, Isabella, Kabetogama, Ottertail

  • 29 below zero - Mahnomen, Bemidji, Hallock, Thief River Falls, Orr, Littlefork

  • 28 below zero - Walker, Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Pine River, Cass Lake, Frazee, New York Mills, Argyle

  • 27 below zero - Cloquet, Longville, Hill City, Wadena, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls

  • 26 below zero - Duluth airport, Hermantown, Aurora, Hibbing, Grand Marais airport, Staples, Benson

  • 25 below zero - Brainerd, Eveleth, Sebeka, Rush City

  • 24 below zero - Moose Lake, Hinckley, Esko, Appleton, Cambridge, Glenwood, Long Prairie, Princeton

  • 23 below zero - St. Cloud

  • 22 below zero - Moorhead, Little Falls, Montevideo, Paynesville

  • 21 below zero - Redwood Falls

  • 20 below zero - Two Harbors, Duluth harbor, Litchfield, Madison, Olivia, Mora, Willmar

  • 19 below zero - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Mankato, Fairmont, Hutchinson

  • 18 below zero - Albert Lea, Blaine, Faribault, Red Wing, New Ulm, Rochester

