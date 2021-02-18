Latest on COVID-19 in MN: 'We're beating this thing'

3 things to know:

Hospital admissions, new cases and active caseloads look good

Vaccination pace still struggling to take off

Governor OKs reopening middle, high schools buildings next week

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers continue to show the pandemic picture brightening — to the point now where Minnesota will let schools reopen middle and high school buildings to students, starting Monday.

The latest data offers reasons to feel encouraged, enough so that Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday proclaimed “we’re on our way to ending the pandemic” as he OK’d reopening secondary schools. “We’re beating this thing.”

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,390 deaths (10 new)

475,379 positive cases (783 new), 462,502 off isolation (97 percent)

7 million tests, 3.4 million Minnesotans tested (about 59 percent of the population)

12.5 percent of Minnesotans vaccinated with at least one dose

Known, active cases have stayed below 7,000 for two straight days this week, the first time that’s happened since late September.

The seven-day hospital admissions trend for people with COVID-19 has also receded to late September levels. There were 314 people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals as of Tuesday, with 54 needing intensive care. ICU cases are at their lowest point since the spring.

If there’s frustration at this point, it’s with the speed of vaccinations.

Even as the state approaches 1 million vaccinations, the pace seems unable to take off after falling and then flattening following a late January surge.

While it’s ticked up since then, the overall trend line isn’t yet showing a sustained upswing. At the current rate, it would take until October to vaccinate 80 percent of the state’s adults.

Newly reported COVID-19 vaccine doses in Minnesota David H. Montgomery | MPR News

About 12.5 percent of Minnesotans had received at least one dose as of Monday, with about 4.4 percent completely vaccinated. About 37 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one shot.

Officials have been emphasizing over the past weeks that the relatively low flow of vaccine supplies from the federal government is the main problem holding back the pace of vaccinations. There’s data to back that up. They’ve also cautioned that the cold snap now gripping the nation will likely delay vaccine shipments to Minnesota.

Winter storm disrupts vaccinations Clinics closed, shipments delayed

The state is ranked 25th among states currently in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ten reported deaths on Wednesday raised Minnesota’s toll to 6,390. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state’s recorded 475,379 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials continue to monitor new virus strains circulating in the United States, which may be more contagious.

Walz and other officials have warned that they could lead to an increase in cases.

Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, reaffirmed those concerns on Tuesday, noting that Minnesota’s now confirmed 40 cases of the U.K. strain here. “We want to make sure we’re not giving a foothold to these variants.”

For as good as things are currently, “we’re not out of the woods,” the governor said Wednesday.

The Brazil variant Why scientists are very worried

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — nearly 90,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 47,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with nearly 37,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

People can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Regionally, most parts of Minnesota are down significantly from the late November, early December spike as well as a January blip.

There has been an uptick in cases in northwestern Minnesota recently, though it’s unclear why just yet.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to fall from their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

'I don't wish this to anybody' How COVID is disproportionately hitting Minnesota’s Latino community

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Malcolm on Thursday also acknowledged the need to ensure that vaccination opportunities be spread equitably.

Malcolm said the state will release data soon regarding vaccinations, race and ethnicity. Officials say they’re trying to improve the quality of data. Per state law, it's been shared voluntarily, and so may be inconsistent.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

Latest developments

The Fargo City Commission extended a mask mandate Wednesday that was set to expire on Thursday.

Local public health officials asked the city to extend the mask mandate, which was first enacted in October.

The first cases of the more contagious U.K. variant of the virus were reported this week in North Dakota.

Fargo police say checks of businesses in recent weeks found high rates of compliance with the mask mandate.

The City Commission will review the mask requirement again on March 22.

— Dan Gunderson | MPR News

