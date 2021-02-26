Will Chauvin trial start next week? Answer lies in higher court decision 

Whether the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin starts next week as scheduled hinges on whatever decision emerges from a state Court of Appeals hearing Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors want the appeals court to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, who is already facing second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the killing of George Floyd. The court will hear oral arguments over Zoom at 1 p.m.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is escorted from the rear of the Hennepin County Family Justice Center by a law enforcement officer after a hearing in September 2020 in Minneapolis. David Joles | Star Tribune via AP 2020

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill dropped the charge against Chauvin in October, and rejected a request by prosecutors last month to add it back on. Cahill said in his decisions that third-degree murder applies to cases where more than one person was put in danger.

But prosecutors are citing an appeals court decision last month that upheld the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor for the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk. In that decision, the appeals court wrote that third-degree murder charges can be applied when just one person is put at risk by the defendant’s actions.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, has argued that the appeals court decision on Noor doesn't technically qualify as precedent because 30 days hadn’t passed without an appeal. Noor officially challenged the appeals court decision at the Minnesota Supreme Court last week.

If the charge is reinstated against Chauvin, it’s likely that attorneys will be given more time to prepare their cases — putting next week’s start of the trial in jeopardy.

Cahill ruled in November that all four former officers charged in Floyd’s killing should stand trial together, but reversed course after concerns that there wouldn’t be enough space in a county courtroom to maintain COVID-19 distancing.

Chauvin's trial is scheduled to start next Monday with jury selection. Cahill has said he wants opening arguments to start by March 29. A request by prosecutors to delay the trial due to the COVID-19 pandemic and try all four defendants at once had previously been rejected by the judge. Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office, which is leading the prosecution, has insisted it’s prepared to go to trial on March 8.

Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, from left, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP file

Three other former officers charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter are scheduled to go on trial at the end of August.

The appeals court declined to expedite a request by the prosecution to add charges against those defendants.

This story will be updated throughout the day.