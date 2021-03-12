Walz promises 'biggest' turn on COVID restrictions

Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce a major pullback on Minnesota’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions Friday, almost a year after he first imposed emergency measures.

Walz said Thursday that it would be his biggest move yet in easing restrictions on proms, sports and other larger gatherings.

“I think for proms that happen into May, and certainly graduations in June or whenever they’re looking at, I certainly envision that those will look pretty close to normal,” Walz said. “We’ll probably have folks gathered. There may be a little distancing with masks but it will certainly be larger crowds than we’ve seen.”

Walz has been under pressure to reduce COVID-19-related curbs on bars, restaurants and other public gathering places given that the state’s pandemic conditions have improved significantly over the past month and vaccinations are accelerating.

“I think you’ll start to see the dial turns happen faster and rapidly happen,” Walz said, citing the pace of vaccinations.

With baseball season near, the Minnesota Twins have asked for as many as 10,000 fans be allowed to attend games at Target Field.

Walz mentioned that the Twins need about 30 days notice to prepare ticket sales for next month’s home opener, which is set for April 8 against the Seattle Mariners.

The governor said that he's still on the watch for COVID-19 variants that could push up caseloads. Minnesota health officials on Thursday said they have confirmed the first case of the worrisome so-called South Africa variant in Minnesota.

Still, Walz said he right now the numbers are headed in the right direction to allow for the easing of restrictions.

“There’s no reason at this point in time, unless we see the variants come roaring back and something goes terribly wrong, I think those things will happen,” he said.

The governor recently said that big events such as June weddings and the Minnesota State Fair were within reach given the pandemic metrics and the pace of vaccination.

In the meantime, visitation rules are easing up in Minnesota's long-term care facilities.

After changes in guidance at the federal level, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday that long term care facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of the vaccination status of residents or visitors.

There are limits on visitations — including if unvaccinated residents are in a county where the positivity rate is more than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of the residents in the facility are vaccinated. Visits are limited in cases where residents have confirmed COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

The new guidance applies to long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.