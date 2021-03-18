Art Hounds: An artist sketches on quarantines and social justice

Small spell, "a sigil for all the ongoing fires," by artist Chanci created with color pencil. Courtesy of Chanci

Minneapolis singer/songwriter Taylor Johnson, aka Proper’T, gives a shoutout to an illustrator whose work is both prolific and diverse. Ocean Jurney, aka Chanci, draws, paints, makes collages and writes comics.

“One thing I love about [Chanci] is their vulnerability,” said Johnson. “It’s really a journal of how they’re experiencing life,” with poetry and sayings incorporated within colorful line drawings. Chanci, who identifies as a queer white artist, often uses their art to call for racial equity and social justice issues.

Sixth panel of #LANDBACK comic by artist Chanci: "Hoarding wealth is hoarding power, and it perpetuates systems that continue to rob Black and Indigenous communities," words by local musician Tufawon. Created with markers and pencils. Courtesy of Chanci

Johnson describes how he first experienced Chanci’s ability as a sketch artist.

Several years ago, they were together at a brunch when a fire broke out across the street.

Johnson and several others rushed to help.

Situation resolved, they returned to find that Chanci had sketched and written about the scene, in all of its intensity.

Ashley Hanson, executive director of the Department of Public Transformation, an artist-led organization based in Granite Falls, Minn., recommends a performance by New London, Minn., artist Bethany Lacktorin called “The Gift.”

It’s an interactive, COVID-19-safe arts experience for an audience of one or two that’s part of Lacktorin’s “Art by Appointment” series, which encourages people to make an appointment for art the same way they would for other self-care.

“There’s a lot of special magic in arriving and experiencing it,” Hanson said. She described the 45-minute performance as a form of call-and-response. The performer and audience communicate through objects and create a story.

The show is touring rural Minnesota towns. Hanson’s organization hosted the show at the Yes! House last week. It next travels to the Hutchinson Center for the Arts on March 27 and 28.

Tickets are limited. While you’re in Hutchinson, Hanson also recommends checking out the exhibit by Thomas Pultzier, “Bewildered Herd,” which runs through April 9.

Paul Melchert is a pediatric hospitalist from Stillwater, Minn., who loves art.

Recently, he enjoyed the “No Holds Barred” show at the Argyle Zebra Gallery in St Paul’s Lowertown.

The show features 85 local and regional artists with a variety of styles.

Work by familiar names hangs near pieces by emerging artists.

“It’s kind of a rebirth in letting people know that they’re still here,” says Melchert, who admires how the gallery has adapted to COVID-19. To replicate the feeling of a traditional opening, he reports that “each individual artist has been given a voucher to host five of their friends or family, kind of one household, for a one hour event with beverages and snacks to make them feel special and supported.”

"Space Babe" by Jeremy Jones, with found objects, carved wood, various paints, stickers, image transfers and resin/fiberglass resin. Photo by Jeremy Jones | Courtesy of Argyle Zebra Gallery "Holding Breath" by Greta Sandquist, oil on cradled wood panel Photo by Greta Sandquist | Courtesy of Argyle Zebra Gallery "Spring Longings" by Bebe Keith, watercolor and ink on watercolor paper Photo by Bebe Keith | Courtesy of Argyle Zebra Gallery