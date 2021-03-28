Photos: Hundreds gather for 'Stop Asian Hate' rally in St. Paul
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday evening for a "Stop Asian Hate" rally at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul.
The event, held with the support of more than 20 community groups, aimed to offer space for healing in the wake of the recent Atlanta shootings that left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women.
The shootings came amid an escalation in attacks targeting Asian Americans in the past year. Community leaders say that rhetoric regarding the source of the coronavirus has contributed to racism.
Held over the course of several hours, Sunday’s rally included music and speeches — as well as a candlelight vigil as the sun set. The names and photos of the victims of the Atlanta shootings were on display.
