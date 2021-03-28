Photos: Hundreds gather for 'Stop Asian Hate' rally in St. Paul

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday evening for a "Stop Asian Hate" rally at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul.

The event, held with the support of more than 20 community groups, aimed to offer space for healing in the wake of the recent Atlanta shootings that left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women.

Stop Asian Hate rally Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 18 of 18 A man holds a Black Lives Matter flag at the Minnesota Capitol during a Stop Asian Hate rally on Sunda. Nicole Neri for MPR News 1 of 18 A woman hands out balloons at the Minnesota Capitol for a Stop Asian Hate rally on Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News 2 of 18 A group of children sit holding signs on the top of the stairs at the Minnesota Capitol on Sunday during a Stop Asian Hate rally in St. Paul. The rally was held in response to an increase in violence directed at Asian Americans, including the recent shootings in the Atlanta area. Nicole Neri for MPR News Next Slide

The shootings came amid an escalation in attacks targeting Asian Americans in the past year. Community leaders say that rhetoric regarding the source of the coronavirus has contributed to racism.

Held over the course of several hours, Sunday’s rally included music and speeches — as well as a candlelight vigil as the sun set. The names and photos of the victims of the Atlanta shootings were on display.