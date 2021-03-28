Conversations around race and racial justice

Photos: Hundreds gather for 'Stop Asian Hate' rally in St. Paul

MPR News Staff
Protesters speak out against anti-Asian violence
Xee Xiong makes a lotus lantern during a Stop Asian Hate rally at the Minnesota Capitol on Sunday in St. Paul. The rally was held in response to an escalation in violence against Asian Americans, including the recent shootings in Atlanta.
Nicole Neri for MPR News

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday evening for a "Stop Asian Hate" rally at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul.

The event, held with the support of more than 20 community groups, aimed to offer space for healing in the wake of the recent Atlanta shootings that left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women.

The shootings came amid an escalation in attacks targeting Asian Americans in the past year. Community leaders say that rhetoric regarding the source of the coronavirus has contributed to racism.

Held over the course of several hours, Sunday’s rally included music and speeches — as well as a candlelight vigil as the sun set. The names and photos of the victims of the Atlanta shootings were on display.

