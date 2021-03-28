Live at 6 p.m.: Walz delivers State of the State address

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will give his third State of the State address on Sunday evening, speaking from a classroom at Mankato West High School.

The speech is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The classroom where Walz will speak is where he once taught social studies — and it's the second straight year with an atypical setting for the speech due to the pandemic.

But this year’s remarks are certain to have a brighter tone than his address a year ago. That speech, delivered from the governor's residence in St. Paul, was designed to gird Minnesotans for the sacrifice ahead in the fight against COVID-19.

More than a half million Minnesotans have contracted the coronavirus, and more than 6,800 people in the state died from complications; many more suffered financially.

But Walz is voicing optimism about the days to come, especially as more people get vaccinated. This week, eligibility will expand to any Minnesotan 16 and older.

“We’re here to end this pandemic. We are on the doorstep of doing this," he said Friday in announcing the expanded vaccine eligibility. "We're not done — the analogy we use is a few nice days does not make spring. But certainly it is here.”

Walz is not expected to outline new initiatives in his speech. He and lawmakers will spend the next several weeks working on a new budget and setting the next steps in the state’s coronavirus recovery.