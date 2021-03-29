Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Strong vaccination numbers over the weekend

3 things to know

Two consecutive days with more than 70,000 vaccinations reported

State set to open vaccine eligibility for all adults on Tuesday

Newly reported cases still trending up, at levels not seen since late January

Minnesota health officials over the weekend reported the state’s two greatest single-day increases in COVID-19 vaccinations, as they prepare to greatly expand vaccine eligibility this week.

Saturday’s update included a record 77,715 vaccine doses administered in the state — more than 8,000 above the previous high. Sunday’s update included another 71,627 doses.

Those two days boosted the weekly average in Minnesota to more than 44,000 vaccine doses administered each day — the highest it’s been so far.

Starting Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of more Minnesotans will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination — everyone 16 and older, as outlined by Gov. Tim Walz last week.

Walz said an expected increase in vaccine supply in the coming weeks — combined with a now-tested vaccine distribution system in the state — make now the right time to expand eligibility.

So does a continued uptick in new COVID-19 cases, driven by coronavirus variants. Officials have said the expanded eligibility will give health care providers more flexibility to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, in a race to head off a new surge of cases.

As of Sunday, the weekly average for newly reported COVID-19 cases had crept back above 1,400 a day — the highest that number has been since Jan. 18.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,830 deaths (five new)

515,058 positive cases; 96 percent off isolation

28.6 percent of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine dose

80.7 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older with at least one vaccine dose

As of Sunday’s update, more than 976,000 people — about 17.5 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations while nearly 1.6 million — 28.6 percent — have received at least one dose, including more than 80 percent of people age 65 and older.

For those who’ve received a complete vaccination, the results look good. Of the hundreds of thousands of people completely vaccinated, the state said last week that it’s identified only 89 who’ve subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Regional outbreaks concerning; active cases up

After a relatively stable stretch following a late fall surge, warning lights are flashing around Minnesota’s COVID-19 disease data.

The number of known, active is cases has been trending upward over the past couple weeks, with 12,765 active cases as of Sunday — marking 10 consecutive days with active counts above 10,000, a stretch not seen since late January.

While still low compared to late November and early December, the increase is notable given the worries over the rise of the U.K. COVID-19 strain, which state health officials suspect is driving the current upswing.

Five deaths reported on Sunday raised Minnesota’s overall pandemic death toll to 6,830. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 515,058 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 1,227 posted Sunday. About 96 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Some areas are seeing upticks in cases.

Public health leaders continue to keep watch on clusters in the southwest Twin Cities metro — specifically Carver and Scott counties — as well as the Mankato area and the eastern Iron Range, centered around the town of Aurora. There’s also an outbreak now in Ely, northeast of Aurora.

The state is recommending young people across the state be tested every two weeks for COVID-19, with student athletes tested weekly.

Cases spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 96,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 50,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 40,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With kids increasingly returning to school buildings and sports, Minnesota public health officials are urging Minnesota families with children to get tested every two weeks for COVID-19 now until the end of the school year.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the coronavirus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Caseloads among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to track well below their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Walz has acknowledged that distrust by communities of color has been a problem during the pandemic. Officials have offered up some data on vaccinations broken down by race and ethnicity. The state is updating the data weekly.

Jan Malcolm, the state health commissioner, has said the state is committed to doing more to expand vaccine access to people of color, including getting more doses to community pharmacies, partnering with local groups and deploying mobile vaccination clinics.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

