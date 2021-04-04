The killing of George Floyd and trial of Derek Chauvin

Photos: People's Power Love Fest at George Floyd Square

MPR News Staff
Minneapolis
People have fun jumping rope
People have fun jumping rope during the People's Power Love Fest at George Floyd Square on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel for MPR News

With bright sunshine and unseasonable warmth making it feel more like summer, George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis hosted the People’s Power Love Fest on Sunday.

The event was part of a push to gather support for a proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Public Safety Department — one of several reform plans proposed in the wake of George Floyd’s killing last May.

But the festival also brought music, dance and speakers to the corner of 38th and Chicago, with some of the spectators holding portraits of Floyd as they watched the performances.

