Photos: People's Power Love Fest at George Floyd Square

With bright sunshine and unseasonable warmth making it feel more like summer, George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis hosted the People’s Power Love Fest on Sunday.

The event was part of a push to gather support for a proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Public Safety Department — one of several reform plans proposed in the wake of George Floyd’s killing last May.

But the festival also brought music, dance and speakers to the corner of 38th and Chicago, with some of the spectators holding portraits of Floyd as they watched the performances.

A general view of the garden in George Floyd Square, as seen on Sunday. Kerem Yücel for MPR News

People take advantage of the shade of an old bus stop on a warm, sunny spring day during the People's Power Love Fest at George Floyd Square on Sunday. Kerem Yücel for MPR News

Grover Hogan from Tru Ruts, Healing Justice Foundation and People's Library hangs screen prints during the People's Power Love Fest. Kerem Yücel for MPR News