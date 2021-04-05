Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Vaccinations and new cases both continue upward trend

3 things to know

Record 85,573 vaccinations reported Saturday

Average daily number of new cases has nearly doubled in past three weeks

No data update on Easter Sunday; updates will resume Monday

Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccination effort reached new heights over the weekend, with a single-day record of 85,573 vaccinations reported in Saturday’s update from state health officials.

That pushed the seven-day trend to nearly 55,000 shots daily — the highest since vaccinations began in late December.

But the encouraging news was once again shadowed by a growing number of new COVID-19 cases.

Averaged over the past week, the state has been seeing nearly 1,800 new cases a day. That’s nearly double what was seen three weeks ago, and it’s the highest that average has been since mid-January.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the increase is being driven by COVID-19 variants, including the so-called U.K. variant, also known as B.1.1.7.

State health officials did not release updated COVID-19 statistics on Sunday because of the Easter holiday. Those daily updates will resume on Monday with the release of Saturday’s numbers. Tuesday’s update will include two days’ worth of data, from Sunday and Monday.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics, as of Saturday’s update:

6,875 deaths (11 new)

526,267 positive cases; 96 percent off isolation

More than 1.7 million people with at least one dose; more than 1.1 million completely vaccinated

About 82 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older with at least one vaccine dose

More than 1.1 million Minnesotans are fully inoculated while more than 1.7 million have received at least one dose, including more than 82 percent of residents age 65 and older.

Minnesota expects to see its federal vaccine supply shipments jump during the month ahead.

But Saturday’s data also showed the state’s positive test rate trending for a fifth day above 5 percent — a warning sign about a possible surge.

Officials have described the current situation as race against time to vaccinate as many Minnesotans as possible before the COVID-19 variants can get a stronger foothold in the state.

They’ve confirmed nearly 1,000 cases in the state of the highly contagious U.K. strain in recent weeks and believe it’s responsible for the majority of the spread that happening now.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, raised concerns Sunday that COVID-19 variants may force a reassessment of in-person learning.

“Right here in Minnesota we’re now seeing the other aspect of this B.1.1.7 variant that hasn’t been talked much about,” Osterholm said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." “It infects kids very readily, unlike the previous strains of the virus. (With those previous strains) we didn’t see children under eighth grade get infected often or they were not frequently very ill. They didn’t transmit to the rest of the community. That's why I was one of those people very strongly supporting in-class learning. B.1.1.7 turns that on its head.”

The number of Minnesota schools reporting COVID-19 cases has risen steadily since early January. But that state Health Department data does not distinguish among variants.

More than 90 percent of Minnesota schools now offer some form of in-person learning to their students. That number is expected to rise when the Minneapolis and St. Paul districts welcome students back to classes in mid-April.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery

Eleven deaths reported on Saturday raised Minnesota’s overall pandemic death toll to 6,875. Among those who’ve died, about 62 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 526,267 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 2,075 posted Saturday — the third straight day with more than 2,000 new cases. That’s another streak not seen in nearly three months.

About 96 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Regional hot spots bubble

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. The latest numbers, however, show cases are up in every age group except the oldest, and in almost every region of the state.

Public health leaders continue to keep watch on clusters in the southwest Twin Cities metro area as well as Mankato in southern Minnesota and around Aurora and Ely in the northeast. Central Minnesota is also seeing a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Cases spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 98,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 51,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 41,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With kids increasingly returning to school buildings and sports, Minnesota public health officials are urging Minnesota families with children to get tested every two weeks for COVID-19 now until the end of the school year.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the coronavirus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Caseloads among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to track well below their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Officials have acknowledged that distrust by communities of color has been a problem during the pandemic. They’ve offered up some data on vaccinations broken down by race and ethnicity that they’re updating regularly.

