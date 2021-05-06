Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Walz unveiling timeline to end all COVID curbs

MPR News will have live coverage of Gov. Tim Walz’s remarks at noon. You can watch the announcement live here at noon:

Gov. Tim Walz at noon will lay out a path to “get Minnesota back to business as usual”

About 59 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose; 46 percent — 2 million people — are now completely vaccinated

Vaccination pace continues to slide

Minnesota’s pandemic metrics look solid enough that Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday will unveil a timeline to end all COVID-19 restrictions in the state while pushing harder to get more people vaccinated.

In remarks set to be delivered at noon, Walz will lay out what his office described as a plan to “get Minnesota back to business as usual.”

It’s not clear yet how long his timeline will be. Public health leaders are still pleading with residents to get vaccinated and stay vigilant against spreading the disease.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

7,191 deaths (17 new)

582,576 positive cases; 97 percent off isolation

58.9 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose; 45.5 percent completely vaccinated

Active cases, hospitalization trends down

The count of known, active COVID-19 cases fell to 13,009 in Wednesday’s numbers — down from the most recent high of about 20,000 in mid-April and the lowest it’s been since late March.

Wednesday’s report showed 580 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 149 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their recent peaks.

Seventeen newly reported deaths brought Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,191. Among those who have died, about 61 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 582,576 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 1,267 posted Wednesday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had been creeping up the past few weeks across the state, but the trend appears to have peaked.

Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to keep their guard up during proms, graduations and other spring events, noting that more contagious COVID-19 variants are driving new cases across the state.

“There is still an extremely high level of virus circulating all over the state,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Tuesday.

Vaccination pace sliding

About 2.6 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose; 2 million have now completed their vaccinations as of Wednesday’s update.

That works out to nearly 46 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and nearly 59 percent with at least one shot, including 87 percent of those 65 and older.

Minnesota’s vaccination pace, however, has been slipping in recent weeks.

The state’s vaccination efforts have been hampered by supply cuts, particularly of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials, however, also acknowledge the state must do more to connect unvaccinated people to shots.

The work to reach out to people who haven’t yet been vaccinated “will be a bit harder” than when Minnesotans were lining up for the shots, state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said Tuesday.

“We recognize successes are going to be hard to come by in this phase,” she said. “Anytime we move up by a percentage point [in people vaccinated], that’s a big deal.”

Youth counts concerning

While the overall trends are solid, officials are increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in younger people. They’ve been urging more testing of middle and high school students and weekly testing for athletes, coaches, referees and other youth sports participants.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 108,000 since the pandemic began.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 47,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

People attending proms, graduations and other youth-oriented events are a special concern now for health officials.

The work by schools and districts to build safeguards into those events “can be completely undermined if students and parents don’t do their part, as well,” Ehresmann told reporters recently.

Youth cases rise Schools say they stay open

Latest developments

More than half MN inmates, prison staff vaccinated

Vaccination efforts inside Minnesota’s prisons have led to more than half of inmates and staff being immunized against COVID-19.

Statistics kept by the Department of Corrections show that just shy of 60 percent of the 7,100 incarcerated people are fully vaccinated.

Most received the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell told lawmakers Wednesday that the agency is strongly encouraging vaccination.

Prisons are among the congregate living settings that have been a source of concern about virus spread during the pandemic. There have been more than 4,000 cases and 12 deaths involving Minnesota inmates.

— Brian Bakst | MPR News

MN GOP wants amnesty for businesses that violated COVID curbs

Republicans in the Minnesota Senate say they want amnesty for businesses that violated COVID-19 restrictions.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced the amnesty proposal as part of a larger budget offer he made to House Democrats, an opening bid in end-of-session negotiations that DFL Gov Tim Walz and other Democrats are unlikely to accept.

Gazelka wants to waive any penalties levied against businesses for violating executive orders issued by Walz the past year in response to the pandemic.

“We’re nearing the end, I believe. And as we get through this, many of those small businesses had many hardships, and I think this is something that could really make this go better,” said Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake.

Senate Republicans also want an end-of-session deal that lifts all of the governor’s executive orders, including mask requirements, he added.

— Tim Pugmire | MPR News

