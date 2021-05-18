Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Pandemic picture brightens; vaccination pace crawls

3 things to know

Average number of new cases stays below 1,000 a day

Vaccination pace struggling for traction

Minnesota’s COVID-19 data has settled into another good news-bad news groove. The numbers continue to show the disease in retreat following a spring surge. But the push to get more Minnesota adults vaccinated is languishing.

Happily, Monday’s report showed no new deaths. Vaccinations, however, remain at a relative crawl, with the trend line hovering at early-March levels.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

7,296 deaths (0 new)

595,016 positive cases; 97 percent off isolation

61.6 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 53.1 percent completely vaccinated

Even as they ended Minnesota’s statewide mask-wearing order last week, officials acknowledged the need to do more to connect unvaccinated Minnesotans to shots.

Active cases, hospitalizations trending down

Concerns around the languishing vaccination rate shouldn’t cloud that overall positive news that the pandemic picture continues to brighten.

As of Monday, the count of known, active COVID-19 cases came in at 8,114 — less than half its most recent high of around 20,000 in mid-April, and the lowest level since March 11.

There were 423 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 108 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their recent peaks. New hospital admissions have dropped significantly.

With no newly reported deaths Monday, Minnesota’s pandemic toll stayed at 7,296. Among those who have died, about 60 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 595,016 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 589 posted Monday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had crept up across the state during April, but the trend is clearly on the slide.

Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to keep their guard up during proms, graduations and other spring events, noting that more contagious COVID-19 variants are driving new cases across the state.

Concern about youth, young adult counts

While the overall trends are solid, officials are increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in younger people. They’ve been urging more testing of middle and high school students and weekly testing for athletes, coaches, referees and other youth sports participants.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 110,000 since the pandemic began.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 48,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Vaccination pace remains stagnant

More than 2.7 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose; more than 2.3 million have completed their vaccinations as of Monday’s update.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery

That works out to about 53.1 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 61.6 percent with at least one shot, including 88 percent of those 65 and older. The vaccination pace has plummeted in recent weeks.

Eligible Minnesotans can now walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations.

State health officials are not yet reporting vaccinations among newly eligible 12-to-15-year-olds, but over the weekend they reported nearly 15,000 new vaccinations of people with “unknown” age.

Most of these are probably 12-to-15-year-olds who aren’t being properly reported by the Health Department’s computer systems, designed in a world where the minimum age for COVID-19 vaccines was 16.

Latest developments from around Minnesota

Target drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated shoppers

Minneapolis-based Target said employees and customers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear face masks in stores, unless mandated by local ordinances.

The company said it will "strongly" recommend that those who are not fully vaccinated use face coverings. Target said its policy change is consistent with CDC recommendations.

Face coverings will still be required for everyone in places where local ordinances require them.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

