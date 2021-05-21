A former St. Paul police officer faces sentencing in federal court Friday morning 18 months after a jury convicted him of using excessive force during an arrest.

Nearly five years ago, Frank Baker had pulled into the parking lot of his apartment building after a day at work and found St. Paul police responding to a report of a possible fight.

Because of his dreadlocks and white T-shirt, the officers apparently mistook Baker for a suspect and turned a K9 on him. As the dog mauled Baker's leg, Officer Brett Palkowitch kicked Baker repeatedly. Baker, who is Black, also suffered seven broken ribs and collapsed lungs.

In an agreement with prosecutors last week, Palkowitch — who's white — waived his right to appeal. He's expected to receive between four and five years in federal prison.

Baker received a $2 million settlement from the city of St. Paul in 2017.

The sentencing was delayed because Palkowitch did not consent to a video hearing during the pandemic.

Palkowitsch’s trial in 2019 featured testimony from St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, who said that he expected to hear "ownership and remorse," but Palkowitsch showed no compassion.

Defense attorney Kevin Short argued at the trial that other officers on the scene perceived Baker as a threat, but his client was being singled out. Palkowitsch also testified that he thought he saw the man move his hands to his wais, and did not know Baker was unarmed.

The federal jury took just over a day to find the officer guilty.