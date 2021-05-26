Man charged with 9 counts in downtown Minneapolis shootout

A man accused in a downtown Minneapolis shootout that left two dead and seven others wounded is facing nine charges, authorities said Wednesday.

Jawan Contrail Carroll, 24, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators that Carroll and Christopher Robert Jones Jr., 24, of Brooklyn Park, fired repeatedly at each other early Saturday morning, catching others in the crossfire. Jones was killed, as was a bystander celebrating his college graduation day.

The complaint said Carroll and several others were standing on the sidewalk outside the Monarch nightclub just before 2 a.m. when Jones walked up with others. Security camera footage shows that after a verbal exchange, a person with Carroll punched Jones in the head. Carroll then pulled a gun from his waistband and began firing. Jones tried to run away but was blocked by a crowd on the sidewalk. He later fired back at Carroll. Jones was hit three times and died at the scene.

The other man killed was 21-year-old Charlie Johnson of Golden Valley, who was set to accept his diploma from the University of St. Thomas on Saturday. Johnson was shot in the back from half a block away.

Authorities say the seven others wounded were all hit by Carroll’s gunfire.