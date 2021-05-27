Want a state parks pass with that COVID vaccine? Walz to announce incentive program

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce at 2 p.m. Thursday a host of incentives to prompt more Minnesotans to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement Wednesday, Walz spokesperson Teddy Tschann said that 100,000 people who are vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible for items including state park passes, fishing licenses and tickets to the Minnesota State Fair.

State officials are aiming to have 70 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older vaccinated by July 1, a goalpost President Joe Biden has set for national vaccination rates, too.

Vaccinations in Minnesota continue to climb, but at a much slower pace than in the early months of the state's vaccine campaign.

About 64 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine.

Meanwhile, about 40% of the nation is fully vaccinated. This week, CVS announced a sweepstakes for anyone who gets shots at their facilities, with prizes including a cruise and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Vaccines are available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, community clinics and pop-up events around the state. Some locations require appointments, and others take walk-ins.

A community vaccine site at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds will be giving out COVID-19 vaccines for two more weeks.

"There are many great features at the site to make it convenient and accessible for Minnesotans,” said state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann. “There are drive-thru lanes, translators on site and convenient access from public transit, to name just a few. There are plenty of appointments available, and walk-ups are also welcome."

The site is offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. While walk-ups are welcome, appointments are also available online.

