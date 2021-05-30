1 dead, 6 wounded in overnight shootings in Minneapolis

Authorities say one person died and six people were wounded in a series of shooting incidents that happened in Minneapolis overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Upton Avenue North. They later learned that a man involved in that incident arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound; he died from his injuries.

The man's name has not been released and there were no immediate reports of arrests in the case. Authorities did not release further information on what led to the shooting.

The other shootings were reported between 10:49 p.m. Saturday and 5:22 a.m. Sunday, police said — including one just after midnight on the 1400 block of Portland Avenue that left a man in critical condition.

Police said the victims in the other five shootings all appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.