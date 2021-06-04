Heatwave kicks in: Heat advisory until 9 p.m. Sunday for greater Twin Cities

The first major heatwave of 2021 is here.

Temperatures soared over 100 degrees in western Minnesota Friday afternoon. An unusually dry, desert-like air mass with humidities around 5 percent at some locations is fueling the rapid temperature rise.

The Twin Cities NWS office issued a heat advisory Friday afternoon through 9 p.m. Sunday evening. Highs between 95 and 100 degrees with overnight minimum temps around 70 linger this weekend.

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota- Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Shakopee, and Hastings 123 PM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures between 95 and 100. * WHERE...Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott and Dakota Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the hot afternoon temperatures, lows will remain above 70 this weekend. This is the first heat wave of the year, which is often the most dangerous, since our bodies are not used to the heat yet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Fire weather watch/Red flag warning

Fire danger is also critically high across much of Minnesota. A fire weather watch and red flag warning are in effect until 9 p.m. for much of western and northern Minnesota.

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

1106 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN MINNESOTA...

High temperatures this afternoon will reach 95 to 100 degrees for portions of central and western Minnesota. In addition, relative humidity values will bottom out between 15 and 25 percent while southwest winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

The combination of abnormally high heat, low relative humidity values, breezy winds and dry fuels may create dangerous fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening for areas along and west of a line from Lake Mille Lacs to Saint Cloud to Litchfield to Granite Falls.

Rapid fire spread is likely today if blazes get going.

Air quality alert

Here are the latest details on the air quality alert for the greater Twin Cities area.

Anoka-Carver-Chisago-Dakota-Hennepin-Isanti-Ramsey-Scott-Washington- Including the tribal nation of Prairie Island Including the cities of Apple Valley, Blaine, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Farmington, Hastings, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Prior Lake, Ramsey, Rogers, Rosemount, Roseville, Shakopee, St. Louis Park, St. Paul, Stillwater, Waconia, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY ... WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. WHERE...East central Minnesota. WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Friday through 9 PM CDT Friday. IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sunny skies, hot temperatures, low humidity, and light winds will produce an environment favorable for emissions of nitrogen dioxide (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) near the Twin Cities to quickly form ozone. Ozone concentrations will be the lowest in the morning hours Friday, will gradually rise midday, and peak in the late afternoon. Air quality will improve Friday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPARDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.