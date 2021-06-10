Minnesota's high school graduation rate held steady for the Class of 2020, despite an abrupt shift toward the end of its senior year as early stages of the pandemic shuttered school buildings across the state.

Data released Thursday from state education officials show that 83.8 percent of students graduated from high school within four years, a historic high for Minnesota.

Minnesota schools improved their graduation rates for all students in 2020, except Black students and English language learners. The rates went up most dramatically for Native American students, who saw a gain of almost 5 percentage points, and students receiving special education services, who saw a bump of 2 percentage points.

Still, Minnesota schools have not managed to shake their nearly worst-in-the-nation education inequalities.

Only about 7 out of 10 Black and Latino students graduated on time last year, and the graduation rate for Native American students was 55.7 percent. High schools were successful graduating Black students at a rate of only 69.2 percent, down from 69.9 percent in 2019.

English language learners graduated at a rate of just over 66 percent. That was down a full percentage point from 2019.