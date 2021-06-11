Two more Minnesota men charged in Capitol riots
Federal officials have charged two more Minnesota men in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. They are 42-year-old Brian Mock of Minneapolis and 29-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minn.
Both men face charges of unlawful entry to restricted buildings or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct. Mock faces an additional charge of assaulting a federal officer. According to the complaint, he was among a group of protesters who breached the police line on Jan. 6 and was seen on body camera footage shoving and kicking a Capitol police officer. The complaint says Mock could be heard on body camera video shouting "go, get out" to the officers.
Officials had issued a public alert asking for help identifying people who breached the Capitol. Two witnesses identified Mock from a photo he'd posted on Facebook.
Authorities have charged three other people from Minnesota in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.