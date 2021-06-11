Two more Minnesota men charged in Capitol riots

Federal officials have charged two more Minnesota men in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. They are 42-year-old Brian Mock of Minneapolis and 29-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minn.

Both men face charges of unlawful entry to restricted buildings or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct. Mock faces an additional charge of assaulting a federal officer. According to the complaint, he was among a group of protesters who breached the police line on Jan. 6 and was seen on body camera footage shoving and kicking a Capitol police officer. The complaint says Mock could be heard on body camera video shouting "go, get out" to the officers.

Officials had issued a public alert asking for help identifying people who breached the Capitol. Two witnesses identified Mock from a photo he'd posted on Facebook.

Authorities have charged three other people from Minnesota in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.