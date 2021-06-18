Wildfire red flag warning raised for 33 Minnesota counties

The National Weather Service has raised red flag warnings for 33 counties in central and northwestern Minnesota through 8 p.m. Friday.

Little rain and more warm weather in the forecast increases the risk of potential wildfires and is expected to remain high going into July. Extreme fire risk conditions that are ideal for wildfires include strong winds and low humidity.

Minnesota fire management agencies report more than 1,300 wildland fires have burned about 34,000 acres since the beginning of March.

The weather service says many parts of the state are experiencing conditions drier than normal, and the majority of the state is in moderate drought.

While showers are expected Sunday for some relief, Minnesotans and visitors are asked to be aware of any area burn restrictions.