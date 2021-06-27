Photos: Hundreds gather for Taking Back Pride march in Minneapolis

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday for the fifth Taking Back Pride march.

Chanting, singing and dancing on their way to Loring Park, the marchers repeated calls for no police officers at Pride festivals, justice for those killed by police, protection for Black trans people and community control over police.

Hundreds of people march and chant during the Taking Back Pride march through downtown Minneapolis on Sunday. The march was led by Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar and a coalition of other community groups. Nicole Neri for MPR News

And they also demanded convictions for all officers involved in the killing of George Floyd last year, and justice for Daunte Wright and Winston Smith, who were both killed by police officers in Minnesota in 2021.

Taking Back Pride is a large community collaboration hosted primarily by Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar and RARE Productions.

Taking Back Pride march Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 16 of 16 A sign reading "No Cops at Pride" sits against a tree at Loring Park during the Taking Back Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News 1 of 16 Hundreds of people gather for the Taking Back Pride march, led by Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, on Sunday in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News 2 of 16 Meeks, a member of marching band group Unlawful Assembly, shows her rainbow-braided hair during the Taking Back Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News Next Slide

Counter to Twin Cities Pride, march organizers refuse law enforcement and corporate representation. Instead, the event is rooted in the more radical origins of Pride — the Stonewall riots of 1969 that were in response to police violence.

Read more about Taking Back Pride here.