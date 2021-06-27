Photos: Hundreds gather for Taking Back Pride march in Minneapolis
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday for the fifth Taking Back Pride march.
Chanting, singing and dancing on their way to Loring Park, the marchers repeated calls for no police officers at Pride festivals, justice for those killed by police, protection for Black trans people and community control over police.
And they also demanded convictions for all officers involved in the killing of George Floyd last year, and justice for Daunte Wright and Winston Smith, who were both killed by police officers in Minnesota in 2021.
Taking Back Pride is a large community collaboration hosted primarily by Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar and RARE Productions.
Counter to Twin Cities Pride, march organizers refuse law enforcement and corporate representation. Instead, the event is rooted in the more radical origins of Pride — the Stonewall riots of 1969 that were in response to police violence.
Read more about Taking Back Pride here.
