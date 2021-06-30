Long, strange trip: Legislature passes new budget

Minnesota has a new $52-billion, two-year state budget, but it didn’t come easy.

The Legislature needed almost all the time between the end of the regular session on May 17 and the end of the fiscal year at midnight on June 30 to finish the budget. The special legislative session was one of a series over the past year and marked the first time many lawmakers were able to meet face to face in months.

The budget came together without any of the tax increases that DFL Gov. Tim Walz and House Democrats had proposed earlier in the year, when the state was looking at a budget deficit caused by the COVID-19 economic slowdown.

That deficit turned into a surplus due to better-than-expected tax collections as the economy reopened and a huge influx of federal money from pandemic relief measures.

The extra federal money actually slowed down the final adoption of the budget, said Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka.

“In this last go-round there was $3 billion that went directly to the state of Minnesota that we had to manage,” Gazelka said. “So, what made it difficult was, how do we spend this money and not add new programs that four years from now we’re going to have to pay for because we don’t have the money? That was extremely difficult.”

It also ended the DFL push for tax increases and shifted the focus to tax cuts. A compromise bill lawmakers were still debating Wednesday evening includes tax breaks for federal Payroll Protection Program loans to businesses and the extra unemployment aid that went to some idled workers. There are also other tax breaks, including credits for affordable housing construction and the restoration of historic buildings.

Tax cuts Prevail over tax hikes at the Capitol

Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, the House tax chair, said they put together a strong bipartisan tax bill that will help benefit Minnesotans.

“It is going to provide tax cuts and aids for individuals, families and businesses that were impacted by COVID-19,” Marquart said. “It’s going to help lead to that relief and recovery, and on top of that, make our families and communities and our economy stronger into the future.”

The last budget piece to fall in place was also the biggest. The state Senate passed an E-12 education funding measure Wednesday, ensuring that all government programs will continuing operating as the new fiscal year begins July1. The bill provides a big boost in school funding, with a 2.45 percent increase in the general formula for the first year and another 2 percent increase in the second year.

Schools, pandemic bonuses Lawmakers strike a deal

Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, the chair of the Senate Education Committee, said it was the biggest increase in 15 years, without imposing new requirements on schools.

“What we have in front of you is a simple bill,” Chamberlain said. “Money, not mandates.”

The Senate passed the bill unanimously.

In a marathon session Tuesday night, lawmakers passed a public safety bill and funding measure for state government agencies. Public safety was an especially contentious effort, as House Democrats pushed for police accountability provisions and Senate Republicans resisted.

Public safety and policing Legislature debated Tuesday

“We need all the tools on the table. We need our accountable police officers at the table. We need our active community citizens at the table, and we need strong accountability system for everybody,” said Rep. Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, the chair of the House public safety committee.

The state government bill included an amendment to end the emergency powers Walz used to address the pandemic over the past 15 months.

Gazelka said it was frustrating that the emergency lasted as long as it did.

“We never imagined as a legislative branch that the executive branch would keep emergency powers for a year and a half,” Gazelka said.

“We want to make sure the governor signs the bills,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said at an afternoon press conference. Brian Bakst | MPR News

Asked about the termination of the emergency during a state Capitol news conference Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said the administration got a lot done during that time.

“We are going to work in partnership with the Legislature through the end here, and if we need to come back together to ensure that there are things that are keeping Minnesotans safe, we’ll do that,” she said.

Flanagan was highlighting the passage of a finance bill for affordable housing programs. The bill also includes a wind-down of the state’s eviction moratorium.

Another big piece of the budget — the health and human services bill — includes an extension of the health insurance reinsurance program designed to stabilize individual market premiums.

Even with a new budget in place, the long special session is not over. Gazelka said lawmakers plan to stick around a little longer for a potential bonding bill package of public construction projects — and for one more reason.

“We want to make sure the governor signs the bills,” Gazelka said.