All the Minnesota foodies and craft drinkers have a lot to celebrate this summer with many festivals coming back after postponing due to the pandemic. Here's where to find the good stuff.

Celebrating one bite at a time

Gongmin Sheng, a seasonal employee of Breezy Point Resort, digs in to a bowl of beans during Bean Hole Days in Pequot Lakes, Minn. July 8, 2014. Jeffrey Thompson for MPR News 2014

On July 13, humungous kettles full of beans, containing a "secret" recipe of beans, sugar, molasses and other ingredients, will be mixed and buried in Pequot Lakes in an annual ceremony — hence the "hole" in "bean hole." After cooking underground overnight, the beans will be unearthed and served up at a community celebration July 14 — along with a craft fair and the crowning of Queen and King Bean.

French fries, lefse, pancakes, mashed — is there anything potatoes can't do? Barnesville will be spending Aug. 27 and 28 celebrating this versatile vegetable. There will be contests, a variety of entertainment and sporting events — including potato peeling contests and potato sack racing.

This festival, now in its 72nd year, is a celebration of one of Minnesota's most precious natural foods. The three-day event starts July 9 and will include a powwow, live music, a "Wild Rice Run," a flea market and lots of different foods to try.

You can never have too many potatoes, can you? Find another spud themed festival in Brooklyn Park Aug. 13-14. There will be lots of free entertainment, games, family friendly activities, food vendors and opportunities to learn about the city’s history.

You might want to bring a Wet-Nap or 10 to this steak, chili and chicken wing competition, featuring chefs from around the Midwest. Watch the cookoffs unfold Aug. 20 at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds and grab some grub of your own. A lineup of entertainment is also promised, but specifics have not yet been announced.

Looking for more plant-based options? Look no further than Twin Cities Veg Fest Harriet Island Park, St. Paul on Sept. 19. Vendor registration is open now so there isn’t an official line-up yet, but last year attracted over 100 exhibitors. Keep an eye on their website for details.

Take a big bite out of this refreshing small town festival. In addition to games, art, local vendors and, of course, plenty of watermelon, you can also take part in Run for the Melon 10k — registration for both runners and exhibitors are open.

Roll out the food trucks

Food trucks line Second Avenue near Sixth Street in downtown Minneapolis June 19, 2015. Jennifer Simonson for MPR News 2015

Another great thing about summer is it makes running after your favorite food truck so much easier. If you don't have a favorite yet, find yours at one of these food truck-themed festivals:

Bring on the booze

A glass of beer, taken Jan. 17, 2009. Cyril Caton | Creative Commons via Flickr 2009

Remember, all things in moderation and don't drink and drive.

Take yourself out to CHS Field Aug. 28 for the chance to sample hundreds of different beers from over 130 different breweries. The field will be opening several of the stadium's food stands so you can also satisfy the ballpark food craving that'll hit when you walk through the doors. Or, check out the slightly smaller Pride Beer Dabbler on July 16 at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

If beer isn't your thing, head to Waconia July 24-25 for a tour of the three wineries that surround the town. In addition to unique blends you’ll find food and live music. Ticket purchases are required in advance.

Rain or shine it's drinking time at Bayfront Festival Park on July 31. This festival, put on by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, will have over 100 breweries participating. There will also be food and vendor booths though exact details are still pending. You’re encouraged to bring a folding chair or blanket so you can relax between tastings. You should also bring an empty container for water, there will be several stations to fill up — stay hydrated!

Talk about a power couple. This year the Classic is taking over Columbia Golf Course in Minneapolis, this event will feature over 40 different breweries around the region as well as several gourmet bacon dishes to chow down on. There will be fun and games as well as live music. Come thirsty and hungry on July 24.

What’s we miss? Tell us about a food or drink festival you’re excited about!