The latest on COVID-19 in Minnesota

New, active cases edging higher but key metrics at relatively low levels.

16 and older with at least one vaccine shot: 67.8 percent.

Minnesota continues to see big regional gaps in vaccination rates.

Tracking COVID-19 in Minnesota

Minnesota’s newest COVID-19 data shows caseloads edging higher but with no signs of the kind of surge the state saw in mid-April. New daily cases are up, but key metrics continue to hover at relatively low levels.

Roughly 99 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

Vaccination pace crawls

While Minnesota’s vaccination rate recently showed an uptick, the pace has fallen dramatically since peaking in April and continues to stumble ahead.

At the current pace, it appears it will be late August or early September before Minnesota has 70 percent of residents 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose — a target officials once hoped to reach by July 1.

Minnesota’s also seeing big regional gaps in vaccination rates, with most counties outside the Twin Cities region still below 70 percent of adults vaccinated.

